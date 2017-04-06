Full list of beer-centric festivals and events in Las Vegas

Part of the crowd is shown during the Great Vegas Festival of Beer in the 800 block of Fremont Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 9, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

There’s nothing like a beer festival to bring the community together. Friends, neighbors and total strangers just seem to bond better when they’re exploring new brews. Fortunately, Las Vegas is the home to beer-centric events year round.

In addition to the Great Vegas Festival of Beer this weekend at World Market Center Pavilion, mark your calendars for these other events this year.

Vegas Beer and Music Festival, Hard Rock Hotel, April 14

Leave it to the Hard Rock to make a beer festival even better by adding music and pool access. Now in its sixth year, the event by Rockstar Beer features 50 craft beers and benefits UNLV Hotel College Association. Red Jumpsuit Apparatus will headline the concert lineup. And guests are welcome to take a dip between sips. Information: vegasbeerandmusicfestival.com.

MonteLago Village Beerfest, Lake Las Vegas, April 29

If you want to enjoy your beer lakeside, head out to Lake Las Vegas to enjoy unlimited samples of 100 beers from 30 breweries. The Auld Dubliner Irish Pub sponsors the event, which also features live music on the resort’s Lake Stage. Proceeds benefit KUNV 91.5 FM, UNLV’s campus radio station. Information: mlvbf.com.

Peace Love and Hoppy-Ness, Big Dog’s Draft House, April 29

This Big Dog’s Brewing Company seasonal festival focuses on hop-forward IPAs and double-IPAs, accompanied by barbecue. Everyone is invited to enjoy the atmosphere and music for free, while those who want to sample the food and brews can purchase tokens. Beer is available in tasters, half pours and full pints. Information: bigdogsbrews.com.

Stone Domination, Aces and Ales Tenaya Way, May 13

For the eighth year in a row, Aces and Ales will turn over all 50 taps at its Tenaya Way location to Stone Brewing Company. In return, the brewery will bring rare and unique offerings, including a special Aces and Ales/Stone collaboration. Information: acesandales.com/events.

Las Vegas Brews and Blues Festival, Springs Preserve, May 27

This annual pairs beer with live blues acts performing on the main stage as well as in the parking lot. The ticket price includes unlimited samples from regional, national and international brewers. And discounted admission is available for designated drivers.

Strong Beer Fest (August, date to be announced)

Aces and Ales’ annual August festival isn’t confirmed for 2017. But it’s become a tradition, and there’s no reason to think they’re gonna stop now. So keep an eye on the company’s site: acesandales.com/events.

Big Dog’s Summer Beer Fest, Aug. 5

Not much has been announced about this year’ Summer Beer Fest, other than the date and that it will once again be a reggae party under the stars. If it’s anything like last year’s, expect 40 to 50 brews from around the world and a menu of barbecue. Look for those details first at bigdogsummerfest.com.

Oktoberfest, Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas, 4510 Paradise Road (Fall, dates to be announced)

Dates haven’t been set yet for our local Hofbrauhaus’ annual celebration of the traditional Bavarian celebration. But it’s become a Las Vegas tradition that include a celebrity tapping of the first keg. Look for details at www.hofbrauhauslasvegas.com.

Downtown Brew Fest, Oct. 21

This is the second of Motley Brews’ two annual Las Vegas events. If history is any indication, look for at least 200 beers, local food trucks and restaurants, and live music at the Clark County Government Center. Information: downtownbrewfestival.com.

Dog-Tober Beer Fest and Brat Party, Oct. 29

Another of Big Dog’s quarterly events, this one combines “the great traditions of Octoberfest celebrations with the charm of an Old Wisconsin brat cook out.” Expect traditional fall beers, including brown ales and other thicker, seasonal brews. Information: dogtoberfest.com.

Brew’s Best Hand-Crafted Beer Festival, Sunset Park (November, date to be announced)

This party is one of two annual events sponsored by New Vista, which is committed to providing support and opportunity to the intellectually challenged. It focuses on regional and home-grown microbreweries. Information: brewsbest.com.

Big Dog’s Winter Festival (January, date to be announced)

Big Dog’s quarterly event may well be the first major beer event of the new year. Last year’s event featured music, a nice beer selection and winter stews to warm chilly drinkers. Information: bigdogsbrews.com.

Brew’s Best Hand-Crafted Beer Festival (March, date to be announced)

This is the second New Vista event expected in the next year. It would likely return to Downtown Summerlin, across the valley from its fall counterpart. It focuses on regional and home-grown microbreweries. Information: brewsbest.com.

Boulder City Beer Fest, Wilbur Square, March 30

Boulder Dam Brewing Company sponsors this event, which gives Las Vegans an excuse to rediscover Boulder City’s charm just as the weather is warming. This year’s event, which took place on March 25, included 30 brewery tents and food from eight food trucks in Wilbur Square. Information: bouldercitybeerfestival.com.

