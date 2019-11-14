Get a free cake to celebrate National Bundt Day

The national company, which was founded in Las Vegas, will give a free Confetti Bundtlet to anyone who visits one of its locations on Friday.

Friday is National Bundt Day, and Las Vegas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating by throwing a Bundt Bash at its more than 300 locations across the country.

Stop by any Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery beginning at 11:15 a.m. Friday and you can get a free Confetti Bundtlet (miniature Bundt cake), while supplies last. The first 22 people in line will get free Bundtlets for a year in honor of the company’s 22nd birthday.

There are four locations in the Las Vegas Valley: 8320 W. Sahara Ave., 9711 S. Eastern Ave., 5765 Centennial Center Blvd. and 7155 S. Rainbow Blvd. For details, go to nothingbundtcakes.com.

