Get free food at Triple George if your name is George

Triple George

Anniversary special

If your name is George, you’re going to like the 12th-anniversary celebration at Triple George, 201 N. Third St. Through the end of the month, anyone named George can get a free appetizer with their meal. Two Georges at the same table will get a free whiskey flight and dessert, and a triple George will get a 96-ounce Porterhouse steak and house wine for the table.

Hooray for the red, white and blue

Yes, July Fourth has passed, but we’re not the only country with those colors to celebrate. Bastille Day is being observed Friday at several valley locations. The fete at Marche Bacchus , 2620 Regatta Drive, will include live music from 6 to 9 p.m., a skydiving show at 7 p.m., Champagne sabering and a balloon release, plus a menu of a la carte French classics (call 702-8045-8008). Oh La La French Bistro, 2120 N. Rampart Blvd., will offer a $50 prix-fixe menu (call 702-222-3522). And Bouchon at The Venetian will have a special happy hour with French-inspired food and drink, $7 to $14, from 3 to 9 p.m.

Family-style dinner

The foods of Spain will be the focus of a family-style dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Andiron Steak & Sea in Downtown Summerlin. The dinner of small plates, seafood paella and desserts is $59 per person, with beverage pairings $25. Visit andironsteak.com.

New at the Grand

Freedom Beat at the Downtown Grand will continue its Culinary Road Trip series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday with a theme of Vintage Las Vegas. It’s $50; visit eventbrite.com. And the hotel will launch a series of Third Thursday celebrations from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, with food trucks, a street-art battle, a DJ, games and more.

Helping the homeless

We all know how downright life-threatening our weather is at this time of year, and homeless people can’t escape it. You can help by bringing a 24-bottle case of 12-ounce water bottles to Metro Pizza (except the Ellis Island location) by the end of the month; in return you’ll get a free small cheese pizza, dine-in only. There’s no limit.