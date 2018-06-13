Get this sweet, salty Twix sundae in Las Vegas for Father’s Day

You know a dessert is going to be indulgent when it starts with chocolate-covered molten caramel butter cake. The Twix Sundae doesn’t stop there; it’s also layered with freshly spun chocolate and vanilla gelato and garnished with chocolate sauce, pretzels, whipped cream and house-made exploding “Twix.” It will be available only on Father’s Day at Lavo at Palazzo for $15.

The Twix Sundae at Lavo. Lavo

You know a dessert is going to be indulgent when it starts with chocolate-covered molten caramel butter cake. The Twix Sundae doesn’t stop there; it’s also layered with freshly spun chocolate and vanilla gelato and garnished with chocolate sauce, pretzels, whipped cream and house-made exploding “Twix.” It will be available only on Father’s Day at Lavo at Palazzo for $15.

The Review-Journal is owned by Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella