Giordano’s now serves famous pizza at 2 Las Vegas locations — VIDEO

Fans of Giordano’s will no longer need to journey to Chicago — or the Las Vegas Strip — for their deep dish pizza fix.

Giordano’s second Las Vegas location (8730 W. Charleston Blvd.) is now open at Boca Park and serving the same dishes as their Chicago counterparts.

Menu items include their famous stuffed deep dish pizzas as well as thin crust and gluten free alternatives. They also feature Chicago classics like Italian beef and Mama’s meatball sub.

The 44-year-old Chicago favorite debuted their first Nevada location Dec. 13, 2016 at the Grand Bazaar Shops (3619 S Las Vegas Blvd #200) on the Strip.

The new Giordano’s location is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

