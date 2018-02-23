Golden Knights party at Nacho Daddy to have drawings, specials

Vegas Golden Knights Nachos (Nacho Daddy)

Knights and nachos

Vegas Golden Knights fans can tread the red carpet, complete with photo op, at an official watch party at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Nacho Daddy, 9560 W. Sahara Ave. in Village Square. The evening will include a photo booth, balloon artists, drawings for items including team sweaters and drink specials (including a free shot of vodka every time the home team scores). Nacho Daddy also is serving official Vegas Golden Knights Nachos (a pile of chips with marinated filet mignon, provolone, yellow queso, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and pickled peppers) at all three locations. A dollar from every purchase of the nachos will be donated to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

Taste of Champagne

A Taste of Champagne will be the theme of next week’s Wine Wednesday at Boteco, 9500 S. Eastern Ave. The tasting of three wines with bites from the kitchen is $25. Call 702-790-2323.

Lakefront lunch

Marche Bacchus, 2620 Regatta Drive, has introduced Lakefront Wine Lunch dishes, available from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. weekdays. A choice from among nine entrees such as Croque Monsieur, Cobb Salad, eggplant terrine or a brie-bacon burger, plus appetizer or dessert and a glass of wine, is $23.95.

Poker food anytime

The South Point has introduced a menu in its poker room, with all items available 24/7. Selections include a grilled croissant with scrambled eggs, American cheese and bacon, sausage, ham or Spam, $9.95; a jumbo shrimp cocktail, $9.95; a BLT with chips, $8.95; a Caesar salad, $8.95, or $10.95 with chicken; and the Coronado Cheeseburger, beef or turkey, with chips or fries, $10.95.

Locals discount

Therapy, 518 E. Fremont St., has introduced discounts just for locals. They can get 10 percent off all food and drinks every Tuesday and $5 draft beers every Thursday. Nevada ID required.