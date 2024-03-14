Golden Steer Steakhouse restores Old Vegas glow

The renewal follows an expansion in late 2023 as the restaurant celebrated its 65th anniversary.

Golden Steer Steakhouse, with its new and newly restored building signs, is seen in March 2024 in Las Vegas. (Golden Steer Steakhouse).

Golden Steer Steakhouse on Sahara Avenue near the Strip in Las Vegas, on Friday, May 22, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Amanda Signorelli, managing partner of the Golden Steer Steakhouse on Sahara Avenue near the Strip in Las Vegas, on Friday, May 22, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Golden Steer Steakhouse, fresh from its expansion and 65th birthday celebration, continues its renewal by restoring all five exterior building signs and by adding a sixth sign. Yesco, the 104-year-old sign company that has created much of the neon patrimony of Las Vegas, led the project.

The main building sign above the restaurant entrance was removed and replaced with white polycarbonate and vinyl graphics. Yesco made and installed a decorative topper in polished gold aluminum above the new sign to hide electrical components. The neon tubing on the sign was refreshed to restore its original glow.

Yesco also removed and replaced four secondary signs with new faces and with burgundy letters and the Golden Steer logo. The new 17-foot “Cocktails” sign, above the western expansion of Golden Steer, features a polished gold aluminum border to match the other signs.

The free-standing Golden Steer sign (with replica steer) was in good enough shape not to need restoration.

Golden Steer has been open since 1958, its enduring appeal partly down to the side of Rat Pack-era atmosphere that accompanies the capacious martinis, French onion soup and wet-aged ribeyes. To guide the restoration, Yesco consulted photographs of Golden Steer signs in the early years.

