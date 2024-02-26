69°F
Food

Healthy rice bowl chain to open Henderson restaurant

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2024 - 10:47 am
 
WaBa Grill, the healthy rice bowl chain, is entering the Las Vegas market in 2024 with a store in Henderson. (WaBa Grill)

WaBa Grill, a healthy rice bowl chain, is entering the Las Vegas market with the opening of a Henderson restaurant planned for March. Nevada marks a third state in which the chain operates, following California and Arizona.

“Since Clark County is expanding so rapidly, it’s an extremely attractive market for our growing WaBa Grill brand,” said Andrew Kim, president and CEO of the company.

The menu features bowls, salads and plates built from grilled chicken, sweet and spicy chicken and ribeye steak, along with shrimp, wild-caught salmon, organic tofu and plant-based steak. Several house sauces add flavor. The menu also runs to tacos (shrimp, chicken, ribeye, tofu), dumplings, and sides such as won ton crisps and edamame.

WaBa Grill is on pace to open more than 10 locations in 2024, surpassing 200 restaurants by the end of the year, the company said in an announcement.

WaBa Grill in Henderson will be at 3458 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 4. The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Visit wabagrill.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

