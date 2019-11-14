Henderson, East Valley restaurants announce Thanksgiving menus

Virtually all of the restaurants in Las Vegas’ tourism corridor plan special menus for Thanksgiving, but you don’t have to venture far from home to enjoy one.

Thanksgiving dinner at Hash House A Go Go (Hash House A Go Go)

If you want a great Thanksgiving dinner without cooking, you can of course go to the Strip and other parts of the tourism corridor. But you don’t have to leave your neighborhood to find a place that really talks turkey. Locals buffets always put on plenty of special dishes to celebrate the holiday, and here are some other spots in Henderson and the eastern part of the Las Vegas Valley. These menus are available on Nov. 28.

The Angry Butcher, Sam’s Town; 702-456-7777 or samstownlv.com: Pumpkin bisque; arugula salad with pears and candied walnuts; turkey dinner or brown-sugar-baked ham dinner; and pumpkin pie, $39, 3 p.m. to closing.

Bottiglia, Green Valley Ranch Resort; 702-617-7075 or bottiglialv.com: Butternut squash soup with spiced creme fraiche and fried sage, or endive and blue cheese salad with tart apple dressing; white and dark turkey with chestnut-apple stuffing, giblet gravy and mashed potatoes, or prime rib with horseradish creme and mashed potatoes and gravy; and pumpkin cheesecake or roasted Granny Smith apple pie, $55, 2 to 8 p.m. Sweet potato puree, stuffing, roasted glazed carrots and squash, green beans with sun-roasted tomato or smoky Brussels sprouts, $8 each.

The Court Cafe, Jokers Wild; 702-564-8100 or jokerswildcasino.com: Soup or salad; turkey, stuffing, root vegetables, mashed potatoes, gravy, candied yams; and pumpkin pie, $9.99, 11 a.m. to closing.

Distill, 1231 American Pacific Drive, Henderson; 702-307-0155; distillbar.com: Soup or salad, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn and pumpkin pie, $15.95.

Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Henderson; 702-617-7075 or greenvalleyranch.sclv.com: Roasted Nantucket Bay scallops with celery root and braised bacon, $18. Roasted white and dark turkey with cranberry-apple compote, gravy and ciabatta-sausage stuffing, $48. Atlantic cod en papillote with preserved lemon-herb butter, $56. Pecan-oat crumble with caramel sauce, roasted pumpkin seeds, custard and cinnamon ice cream, $15.

Hash House A Go Go, 555 N. Stephanie St., Henderson; 702-898-4646 or hashhouseagogo.com: Roasted turkey with cornbread stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, gravy and pumpkin pie, $16.99. Big O’ Turkey Pot Pie, $16.99. Smothered Thanksgiving Stuffed Turkey Burger, two half-pound turkey burgers with cranberry sauce and stuffing, topped with HH seasoning and smothered in gravy, with mashed potatoes or french fries, $16.99. Breakfast and brunch will be served. Thanksgiving specials will start at 10 a.m. Regular dinner menu will be available after 5 p.m.

Mary’s Diner, Eldorado Casino; 702-564-1811 or eldoradocasinocom: Soup or salad; turkey, stuffing, root vegetables, mashed potatoes, gravy and candied yams; and pumpkin pie, $9.99, 11 a.m. to closing.

Remedy’s Tavern, 3265 St. Rose Parkway or 530 Conestoga Way, Henderson; remedystavern.com: Soup or salad, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn and pumpkin pie, $15.95.

Slater’s 50/50, 467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd.; 702-766-5050 or slaters5050.com: Thanksgiving Burger, third-pound turkey patty with brioche stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce and garlic & sage aioli on honey-wheat bun, $13.99 through Nov. 30.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.