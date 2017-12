(Craft kitchen)

Now you can have your gingerbread and spread it, too: Craftkitchen in Henderson has created Gingerbread Cookie Butter, made with house-made gingersnap cookies blended to creamy perfection. It’s suitable for spreading on bread or croissants, or you can eat it out of the jar with a spoon; we won’t judge. It’s $7.95 for a 7-ounce jar and also available in gift baskets.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella