Here are new bar, restaurant hours for MGM’s Las Vegas properties

Days and times when guests can get a bite or a drink, effective Monday.

The MGM Grand and CityCenter in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With all the closures and reduction of hours at Strip resorts, it can be hard to keep track of what restaurants and bars are still serving customers. For those who will be on MGM Resorts International properties the week of Monday through March 22, the Review-Journal has obtained the following updated listing of their food and beverage options.

Most notable, perhaps, are the high-profile restaurants that are not on the list, because they will be closed. Those include Catch, Carbone, Jean-Georges Steakhouse and Sage at Aria; Lago, Picasso, Michael Mina, The Mayfair Supper Club and Spago at Bellagio; and both Joel Robuchon restaurants at MGM Grand, among others.

Please note, these hours take effect Monday and are subject to change.

Aria

Bardot Brasserie brunch (Saturday and Sunday), 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; dinner, 5:30-10:30 p.m.

Salt & Ivy, 6 a.m.-3 p.m.

Javier’s, 11:30 a.m.-midnight

Lemongrass, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday

Aria Patisserie, 24 hours

Burger Lounge, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Pressed Juicery, 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Lift Bar, noon to midnight

High limit lounge, 24 hours

Bellagio

Prime Steakhouse, 5-10 p.m.

Sadelle’s Café, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Snacks, 24 hours

Juice Press, 6 a.m.-11 p.m.

Café Gelato, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Petrossian Lounge, 24 hours

Baccarat Bar, 24 hours

MGM Grand

Craftsteak, 5-10 p.m. Friday through Tuesday

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill, 11 a.m.-6 a.m.

Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Bonanno’s New York Pizzeria, 24 hours

Johnny Rockets, 11 a.m. to midnight

Avenue Café, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cabana Grill (walk-up window), 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Subway, 24 hours

Pieology, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Blizz Yogurt, 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

New York Pretzel, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Starbucks (lobby), 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

Loser’s Bar, 3 p.m.-3 a.m.

Lobby Bar, 24 hours

The Signature at MGM Grand

Delights, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Signature Lounge, 4-10 p.m.

Mandalay Bay

StripSteak, 6-10 p.m.

Citizen’s Kitchen, 24 hours

Border Grill, noon to 9 p.m.

Lupo, 5-11 p.m.

Kumi, 5-10 p.m. (Sunday through Thursday); 5-11 p.m. (Friday, Saturday)

Burger Bar, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (Sunday through Thursday); 11 a.m. to midnight (Friday, Saturday)

Hussong’s, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (Sunday through Thursday); 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (Friday, Saturday)

Rhythm and Riffs, 24 hours

House of Blues, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. (Sunday through Thursday); 7 a.m. to midnight (Friday, Saturday)

RiRa, 8 a.m.-2 a.m. (Monday through Friday); 9 a.m.-2 a.m. (Saturday, Sunday)

Food Court

Bonanno’s New York Pizzeria, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. (Monday through Thursday); 7 a.m.-9 p.m. (Friday through Sunday)

Johnny Rockets, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (Sunday through Thursday); 11 a.m.-9 p.m. (Friday, Saturday)

Pan Asian Express, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (Monday through Thursday); 8 a.m.-8 p.m. (Friday through Sunday)

Subway, 24 hours

Starbucks, 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Delano Las Vegas

Della’s Kitchen, 7-11 a.m.

Park MGM

Eataly — Lavazza, Pizzeria, Pasta Fresca, Street Food: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

The Crack Shack, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

West Bar, 24 hours

The Mirage

Osteria Costa, 5-9 p.m.

California Pizza Kitchen, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Center Bar, 4 p.m. to midnight

Starbucks, 5:30 a.m.-11 p.m.

The Still, 4-10 p.m. (Sunday through Thursday); 4-11 p.m. (Friday, Saturday)

Race & Sports Book Bar, 24 hours

New York-New York

America, 24 hours

Gallagher’s, 4-11 p.m. (Sunday through Thursday); 4 p.m. to midnight (Friday, Saturday)

Gonzalez y Gonzalez, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (Sunday through Thursday); 11 a.m. to midnight (Friday, Saturday)

Chin Chin, 11 a.m. to midnight

Broadway Burger, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (Sunday through Thursday); 11 a.m. to midnight (Friday, Saturday)

Il Fornaio, 7:30-10:30 a.m. (breakfast); 11 a.m. to midnight (lunch/dinner)

Nathan’s Famous, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (Sunday through Friday); 10 a.m. to midnight (Saturday)

Village Street Eateries, 7 a.m.-3 a.m.

New York Pretzel, 10 a.m.-2 a.m.

Haagen-Dazs, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Lil Nathan’s, noon to 10 p.m.

New York Pizzeria, 10 a.m.-4 a.m.

The Park

Bruxie, 8 a.m.-11 p.m.

Shake Shack, 10:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Sake Rok, noon to 10 p.m. (Monday through Friday), 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. (Saturday); 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (Sunday)

California Pizza Kitchen, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (Sunday through Thursday); 11 a.m. to midnight (Friday, Saturday)

Luxor

Diablo’s, 5-11 p.m.

Public House, 2-10 p.m.

Pyramid Café, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. (Monday through Thursday); 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (Friday, Saturday)

Starbucks (lobby), 5 a.m.-10 p.m.

Deli, 6 a.m.-11 p.m.

Aurora, 2 p.m.-10 p.m.

Centra, 24 hours

Big Chill, noon to 8 p.m.

Excalibur

The Steakhouse at Camelot, 4:30-9:30 p.m. (Friday through Tuesday)

Drenched Bar & Grill, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Castle Coffee, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Starbucks (rotunda), 4:30 a.m.-11 p.m. (Sunday through Thursday); 24 hours (Friday, Saturday)

Lobby Bar, 24 hours

The Lounge, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Castle Walk Food Court, 24 hours

