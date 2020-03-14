Here are new bar, restaurant hours for MGM’s Las Vegas properties
Days and times when guests can get a bite or a drink, effective Monday.
With all the closures and reduction of hours at Strip resorts, it can be hard to keep track of what restaurants and bars are still serving customers. For those who will be on MGM Resorts International properties the week of Monday through March 22, the Review-Journal has obtained the following updated listing of their food and beverage options.
Most notable, perhaps, are the high-profile restaurants that are not on the list, because they will be closed. Those include Catch, Carbone, Jean-Georges Steakhouse and Sage at Aria; Lago, Picasso, Michael Mina, The Mayfair Supper Club and Spago at Bellagio; and both Joel Robuchon restaurants at MGM Grand, among others.
Please note, these hours take effect Monday and are subject to change.
Aria
Bardot Brasserie brunch (Saturday and Sunday), 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; dinner, 5:30-10:30 p.m.
Salt & Ivy, 6 a.m.-3 p.m.
Javier’s, 11:30 a.m.-midnight
Lemongrass, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday
Aria Patisserie, 24 hours
Burger Lounge, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Pressed Juicery, 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
Lift Bar, noon to midnight
High limit lounge, 24 hours
Bellagio
Prime Steakhouse, 5-10 p.m.
Sadelle’s Café, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.
Snacks, 24 hours
Juice Press, 6 a.m.-11 p.m.
Café Gelato, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Petrossian Lounge, 24 hours
Baccarat Bar, 24 hours
MGM Grand
Craftsteak, 5-10 p.m. Friday through Tuesday
Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill, 11 a.m.-6 a.m.
Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Bonanno’s New York Pizzeria, 24 hours
Johnny Rockets, 11 a.m. to midnight
Avenue Café, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cabana Grill (walk-up window), 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Subway, 24 hours
Pieology, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Blizz Yogurt, 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
New York Pretzel, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
Starbucks (lobby), 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
Loser’s Bar, 3 p.m.-3 a.m.
Lobby Bar, 24 hours
The Signature at MGM Grand
Delights, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Signature Lounge, 4-10 p.m.
Mandalay Bay
StripSteak, 6-10 p.m.
Citizen’s Kitchen, 24 hours
Border Grill, noon to 9 p.m.
Lupo, 5-11 p.m.
Kumi, 5-10 p.m. (Sunday through Thursday); 5-11 p.m. (Friday, Saturday)
Burger Bar, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (Sunday through Thursday); 11 a.m. to midnight (Friday, Saturday)
Hussong’s, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (Sunday through Thursday); 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (Friday, Saturday)
Rhythm and Riffs, 24 hours
House of Blues, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. (Sunday through Thursday); 7 a.m. to midnight (Friday, Saturday)
RiRa, 8 a.m.-2 a.m. (Monday through Friday); 9 a.m.-2 a.m. (Saturday, Sunday)
Food Court
Bonanno’s New York Pizzeria, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. (Monday through Thursday); 7 a.m.-9 p.m. (Friday through Sunday)
Johnny Rockets, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (Sunday through Thursday); 11 a.m.-9 p.m. (Friday, Saturday)
Pan Asian Express, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (Monday through Thursday); 8 a.m.-8 p.m. (Friday through Sunday)
Subway, 24 hours
Starbucks, 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
Delano Las Vegas
Della’s Kitchen, 7-11 a.m.
Park MGM
Eataly — Lavazza, Pizzeria, Pasta Fresca, Street Food: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
The Crack Shack, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
West Bar, 24 hours
The Mirage
Osteria Costa, 5-9 p.m.
California Pizza Kitchen, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Center Bar, 4 p.m. to midnight
Starbucks, 5:30 a.m.-11 p.m.
The Still, 4-10 p.m. (Sunday through Thursday); 4-11 p.m. (Friday, Saturday)
Race & Sports Book Bar, 24 hours
New York-New York
America, 24 hours
Gallagher’s, 4-11 p.m. (Sunday through Thursday); 4 p.m. to midnight (Friday, Saturday)
Gonzalez y Gonzalez, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (Sunday through Thursday); 11 a.m. to midnight (Friday, Saturday)
Chin Chin, 11 a.m. to midnight
Broadway Burger, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (Sunday through Thursday); 11 a.m. to midnight (Friday, Saturday)
Il Fornaio, 7:30-10:30 a.m. (breakfast); 11 a.m. to midnight (lunch/dinner)
Nathan’s Famous, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (Sunday through Friday); 10 a.m. to midnight (Saturday)
Village Street Eateries, 7 a.m.-3 a.m.
New York Pretzel, 10 a.m.-2 a.m.
Haagen-Dazs, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Lil Nathan’s, noon to 10 p.m.
New York Pizzeria, 10 a.m.-4 a.m.
The Park
Bruxie, 8 a.m.-11 p.m.
Shake Shack, 10:30 a.m.-2 a.m.
Sake Rok, noon to 10 p.m. (Monday through Friday), 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. (Saturday); 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (Sunday)
California Pizza Kitchen, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (Sunday through Thursday); 11 a.m. to midnight (Friday, Saturday)
Luxor
Diablo’s, 5-11 p.m.
Public House, 2-10 p.m.
Pyramid Café, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. (Monday through Thursday); 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (Friday, Saturday)
Starbucks (lobby), 5 a.m.-10 p.m.
Deli, 6 a.m.-11 p.m.
Aurora, 2 p.m.-10 p.m.
Centra, 24 hours
Big Chill, noon to 8 p.m.
Excalibur
The Steakhouse at Camelot, 4:30-9:30 p.m. (Friday through Tuesday)
Drenched Bar & Grill, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Castle Coffee, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
Starbucks (rotunda), 4:30 a.m.-11 p.m. (Sunday through Thursday); 24 hours (Friday, Saturday)
Lobby Bar, 24 hours
The Lounge, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 a.m.
Castle Walk Food Court, 24 hours
