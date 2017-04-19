Here’s what the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino tastes like — VIDEO

Starbucks released its long-rumored Unicorn Frappuccino in stores on Wednesday. (Maura Judkis/Washington Post)

A deep bellow was heard across America when Starbucks released its long-rumored Unicorn Frappuccino in participating stores nationwide Wednesday.

What’s in it?

— “a sweet dusting of pink powder blended into a crème Frappuccino with mango syrup, and layered with a pleasantly sour blue powder topping” (Starbucks)

It changes colors from purple to pink when you stir in “swirls of blue.”

First it’s sweet, then it’s sour

When a news release identifies a drink’s component parts by its colors, rather than its flavors – well, that’s a pretty telling detail. And sure enough, it is vibrant and fun. But what flavor is “pink?” Pink is the flavor of Lisa Frank trapper keepers and strawberry milk. What does sour blue powder taste like? Like Jolly Ranchers. I guess there’s some mango in there, though it’s overshadowed by a mouth-puckering sour flavor.

Do it #forthegram

This drink only exists to be Instagrammed, hashtag unicorn emoji, hashtag magical.

The Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino is in Las Vegas!It tastes like a mango creamsicle with sour birthday cake. #starbucks #unicorn #frappuccino #lasvegas #unicorns #mango #sweet #sour A post shared by Neon Las Vegas (@neonlasvegas) on Apr 19, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

With the release, Starbucks has become the latest brand to capitalize on the social media-famous unicorn food trend. There are unicorn noodles, lattes, toast, macarons, pancakes and Pop-Tarts.

The verdict?

It tastes like…

— birthday cake and sweet tarts

— creamsicle drenched in pixie sticks

— Pop Rocks after the pop

— Instagram likes

It’s only available until April 23, and once it goes away, we’ll all wonder: Was it just a myth?

Reviewjournal.com contributed to this report.