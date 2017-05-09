Here’s where to take Mom for Mother’s Day in Las Vegas

Thinkstock

Aw, go ahead and splurge. She’s your mom.

Sure, you could make Mom breakfast in bed this year, but are you confident your kitchen game is up to it? Because the last thing she’s looking forward to on Mother’s Day (which is May 14, in case you haven’t been paying attention) is clumpy scrambled eggs and limp bacon.

Following are some of the Mother’s Day menus and specials being offered by restaurants in Southern Nevada. This is not meant to be a complete listing. Prices are per person, unless otherwise noted, and the food and drink referenced here is available only on May 14, also unless otherwise noted.

Oh, and while we’re noting things: That’s the busiest restaurant day of the year, so remember to make reservations.

Americana, 2620 Regatta Drive; 702-331-5565 or americanalasvegas.com. Brunch: tasting portions of pork chop or steak with poached egg; eggs Benedict with pork belly and Hollandaise; smoked salmon atop a toasted bagel with cream cheese; Shrimp-n-Grits with brandy reduction; tuna poke with seaweed and wonton chips; and Rosa’s meatball crostini with fresh mozzarella and basil; plus glass of Beau Joie Brut for moms, $65, or $25 for children 8 and older, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys $20.

Amigo’s, Fiesta Henderson; 702-558-7000 or fiestahenderson.sclv.com. Chips and salsa; Chicken Oaxaca, steak picado or shrimp enchiladas; caramel and cinnamon chimi-banana; and sangria-rita, $24.99.

Andre’s Bistro & Bar, 6115 S. Fort Apache Rd.; 702-798-7151 or andresbistroandbar.com. Free dessert for moms, choice of apple tarte tatin, chocolate walnut gateau, creme brulee, lemon tart, Saturday Sundae, root beer float, milkshake, chocolate pot de creme or chocolate or Grand Marnier souffle, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Angry Butcher, Sam’s Town; 702-456-7777 or samstownlv.com. Brunch with live music, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Baja Miguel’s, South Point; 702-797-8075 or southpointcasino.com. Fiesta Quesadilla or seafood flautas; bacon-wrapped chicken with poblano peppers and Asadero cheese, or 8-ounce skirt steak with two shrimp and mushrooms, both with rice and beans; tequila flan or tres leches cake; and margarita or glass of wine, $19.95, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Bottiglia Ristorante & Enoteca, Green Valley Ranch Resort; 702-617-7075 or bottiglialv.com. Roasted truffle chicken with roasted spring vegetables, $24; or whole roasted Maine lobster with grilled radicchio, $42; children’s menu available; 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

BRIO Tuscan Grille, Town Square and Tivoli Village; brioitalian.com. Frittata Al Forno, Sicilian omelet, Ham & Biscuit Benedict, Berries & Cream French Toast, shrimp and grits, pesto-marinated chicken with Romano-crusted eggplant and tomato compote, fresh catch with seasonal vegetable salad, and marinated skirt steak with farro and haricots verts, until 3 p.m. May 13 and 14.

Curious about what to serve Mom? Check out what our Chefs have cooking… https://t.co/Ki3qNYQDjH pic.twitter.com/cvDxAX48tT — Brio Tuscan Grille (@BrioItalian) May 9, 2017

Bravo Cucina Italiana, Galleria at Henderson; 702-433-4352 or bravoitalian.com. Berries & Cream French Toast, Ham & Biscuit Benedict, open-faced biscuit sandwich, Sicilian omelet, 6-ounce filet mignon with mashed potatoes and vegetables, grilled balsamic chicken with farro and vegetables; grilled pork chop with mashed potatoes and vegetables, chicken and rosemary ravioli, prosciutto-wrapped cod, until 3 p.m., May 13 and 14.

See what our Chefs have in store for brunch! View our Mother’s Day menu here: https://t.co/aqZz4x3gMk #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/fJwA9RL77u — BRAVO! Italian (@Bravo_Italian) May 8, 2017

Buddy V’s, Grand Canal Shoppes; 702-607-2355 or buddyvlasvegas.com. Brunch including salumi, cheese, panzanella salad, mac n’ cheese carbonara, panettone french toast, Grandma’s Meatballs, maple-glazed ham, chicken-apple sausage, kids’ specialties, $39.95, $14.95 for kids under 12.

Cabo Mexican Restaurant, Santa Fe, Boulder and Sunset Stations, sclv.com. Chips and salsa; Chicken Oaxaca, steak picado or shrimp enchiladas; caramel and cinnamon chimi-banana; and sangria-rita, $24.99.

Cabo Wabo Cantina, Miracle Mile Shops; 702-385-2226 or cabowabo.com. Free blood orange, traditional or Bellini “mom-mosa” for moms with purchase of a breakfast entree. Croissant French Toast with fresh berries, $10.95; CW Eggs Benedict, $13.95; huevos de nacho, $12.95, 8 to 11 a.m.

Canonita, Grand Canal Shoppes; 702-420-2561 or canonita.com. Mexico City Mushroom Quesadillas, $12; Shrimp Veracruz, $28; peach bunuelos, $10, or $45 prix fixe.

The Capital Grille, Fashion Show Mall; 702-932-6631 or thecapitalgrille.com. Cup of spring mushroom bisque or clam chowder, or kale salad, caesar salad or smoked salmon; shrimp and grits, The Grille’s Lobster Frittata, bone-in dry-aged New York strip with fried egg, 8-ounce filet mignon or pan-seared salmon; and flourless chocolate espresso cake, classic creme brulee or Strawberries Capital Grille, $49, endless mimosas or bellinis, $12. Children’s brunch of fresh fruit, field greens or caesar salad; chicken fingers, mac ‘n; cheese, miniature cheeseburgers, french toast or scrambled eggs with cheese; and ice cream, $15, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carmine’s, the Forum Shops at Caesars; 702-473-9700 or carminesnyc.com. Mixed greens with fennel and fruit, pappardelle with wild mushroom sauce, 22-ounce salmon stuffed with seafood and vegetables, Chicken Scarpariello and chocolate torte topped with vanilla and chocolate ice cream, bananas, roasted pineapple, strawberries, nuts, cookies and hot fudge, $175, feeds 6 to 8. Regular menu also available.

Cleo, SLS Las Vegas; 702-761-7612 or slslasvegas.com. Jazz & Champagne Brunch with an omelet and crepe station, Mediterranean flatbreads and dips, carving station, chilled seafood, traditional American and Mediterranean fare, desserts and bottomless Champagne, mimosas and Bloody Marys, $45.

Cornerstone, Gold Coast; 702-367-7111 or goldcoastcasino.com. Very Berry salad or cream of mushroom soup; macadamia-crusted halibut; and double chocolate ganache cake, $35.

Coronado Cafe, South Point; 702-796-7111 or southpointcasino.com. Cream of asparagus soup, egg drop soup or salad with grape tomatoes, green peas and sweet corn; grilled chicken and shrimp with rice pilaf and green beans, medallions of beef with avocado and tomato or teriyaki-glazed salmon fillet and medallion of beef with peas, Chinese broccoli and steamed white rice; New York cheesecake or strawberry cupcake; cocktail or glass of wine; and coffee or tea, $14.95, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Court Cafe, Jokers Wild, Henderson; 702-564-8100 or jokerswildcasino.com. Soup or salad; petit filet and salmon with red potatoes and green beans, $18.99.

Del Frisco’s Steak House, 3925 Paradise Road; 702-796-0063 or delfriscos.com. Filet Benedict, $24; lobster Benedict, $26, 11 a.m. to 2 pm. Prime rib: 20-ounce, $49, or 16-ounce, $45, all day. Cranberry Fizz Champagne cocktail, $12; Ketel One Bloody Mary, $14.

Don Vito’s, South Point; 702-797-8075 or southpointcasino.com. Bacon-and-date-wrapped veal meatballs with tomato sauce; creamed parsnip soup with pears and walnuts, or eggplant caponata bruschetta; Chicken Saltimbocca, baked halibut with shrimp mousse, seafood ragout over pappardelle pasta, or veal chop Milanese with Springtime Panzanella, all with vegetable and pasta; coconut cake, Momenti Spirited Limoncello Sorbet or tricolor profiteroles; cocktail or glass of wine; and coffee or tea, $39. Regular menu also available.

Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St.; downtowncontainerpark.com. Brunch on the lawn: made-to-order omelets, red velvet waffles, specialty toasts, baked breads, pastries and desserts, with crafts for kids, $30, or $15 for children (under 3 free), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Treat mom to not one, but TWO special occasions this Mother's Day weekend— Mother's Day Wine Walk & Mother's Day Brunch at #ContainerPark! pic.twitter.com/8iwcgg6C6H — Container Park (@DTContainerPark) May 8, 2017

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road; 702-364-5300 or ferraroslasvegas.com. Eggplant Parmigiana, roasted pepper stuffed with veal and eggplant or warm artichoke fan with Castelmagno cheese fondue; pasta with spicy sausage and rapini, gnocchi with pesto sauce or Tagliatelle Bolognese; braised short ribs with semolina gnocchi, veal scaloppine with rapini or Mediterranean sea bass; and sampler of tiramisu, cannoli and Pistachio Passion, $49.50, noon to 9 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Fu Asian Kitchen, Hard Rock Hotel; 702-522-8188 or hardrockhotel.com. Dim sum brunch: siu mai, spicy wontons, Peking duck in steamed buns, vegetable eggrolls, edamame, chicken lo mein, Mongolian beef, vegan-style Kung Pao “chicken,” maple-glazed bacon, scrambled eggs with shrimp and barbecued pork, wonton soup, cucumber salad and more, $22.95, or $9.95 for kids 12 and younger, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bottomless mimosas $10.

Garduno’s, Fiesta Rancho; 702-638-5602 or fiestarancho.sclv.com. Chips and salsa; Chicken Oaxaca, steak picado or shrimp enchiladas; caramel and cinnamon chimi-banana; and sangria-rita, $24.99.

Giada, The Cromwell; 855-442-3271 or caesars.com. Assorted pastry basket; antipasti platter; pea pesto tortellini, baked sausage lasagna or Italian chicken and waffles with cacciatore sauce; and lemon ricotta cookie ice cream sandwich, tiramisu cheesecake or limoncello souffle, $55.

Grand Cafe, Palace, Sunset, Texas, Boulder and Santa Fe Stations, Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch Resort; sclv.com. Strawberry waffles and glass of house bubbles, $9.99. Bottomless mimosas or bubbles, $10. Side salad or cup of soup; surf and turf; chocolate lava cake; and glass of house bubbles, $18.99.

Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen + Bar, The Linq; 702-794-3139 or caesars.com. Mega Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich, $25; Hunt & Ryde wines by the bottle half-price.

Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis, Green Valley Ranch Resort; 702-617-7515 or greenvalleyranch.sclv.com. Brunch buffet including salads, cheese and charcuterie, griddled foods, eggs and omelets, seafood and sushi options, pastry and bread basket, unlimited Champagne and mimosas, $89; $39 for children, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Hawthorn Grill, J.W. Marriott; 702-507-5955 or theresortatsummerlin.com. Brunch: $62, or $28 for children, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Three-course prix-fixe dinner, $59, 5 to 10 p.m.

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, Red Ranch Resort; 702-797-7344 or hearthstonelv.com. Salted caramel french toast with huckleberries, $16; build-your-own three-egg omelets, $15; Loco Moco, $17; and more. Free bottomless mimosas for all mothers, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mother's Day is almost here! Join us for a very special Brunch, feat. Complimentary Bottomless Mimosas for all Moms. #hearthstonelv pic.twitter.com/uasP8c6QkM — HearthstoneLV (@HearthstoneLV) May 7, 2017

Herringbone, Aria; 702-590-9898 or herringboneeats.com. Brunch, with stations including Salt, Brine & Poke; Carved, Cut & Shaved; and Farm Basket, and free Bellini for moms, $59, or $29 kids 6-12. A la carte menu also available. Never-ending mimosas, Bellinis and bloody marys with prosecco, $35; never-ending mimosas, Bellinis and bloody marys with Veuve Clicquot Brut, $65; endless Moet & Chandon Rose, $95.

HEXX Kitchen + Bar, Paris Las Vegas; 702-331-5551 or hexxlasvegas.com. Prawn ceviche with crispy plantains, $15.95; olive-oil-poached halibut with English pea mash, $33.95; flourless chocolate cake with strawberry meringue and candied rose petals, $8.95. Complimentary tasting at the chocolate counter.

House of Blues, Mandalay Bay; 702-632-7600 or houseofblues.com. Gospel Brunch: buffet with live carving station with turkey breast and prime rib, plus chilled prawns, chicken jambalaya, chicken and waffles, salads and cold items and create-your-own bloody mary and mimosa bars, $54.50, $27.50 for children under 11, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-7375 or lacavelv.com. Butler-style brunch including veal short-rib hash, pancakes with berry compote, mushroom grits, loaded-baked-potato tater tots, heirloom tomato and mozzarella salad, Angus mini-burgers, tomato mozzarella flatbread, ham and egg flatbread and more, and free mimosa for moms, $58.95, or $28 for children; bottomless mimosas, sangria, bloody marys, painkillers, margaritas and caipirinhas, $28.

Mary’s Diner, Eldorado, Henderson; 702-564-1811 or eldoradocasino.com. Soup or salad, salmon and petite filet and red potatoes and green beans, $18.99.

Mimi’s Cafe, multiple locations; mimiscafe.com. House salad, caesar salad or cup of soup; roasted turkey with mashed potatoes and vegetables, Quiche Lorraine, shrimp brochette skewers, chicken chop salad, mushroom brie burger or Chicken Tillamook Cheddar Mac; and chocolate chip croissant bread pudding or Seasonal Muffin Sundae, $18.99, beginning at 11 a.m.

Off The Strip, The Linq; 702-331-6800 or offthestriplinq.com. Raspberry Waldorf Salad; stuffed chicken roulade; and berries and cream, $55.

Oscar’s steakhouse, the Plaza; 702-38-OSCAR (702-386-7227) or oscarslv.com. Arugula salad with herb-crusted goat cheese; macadamia-crusted diver scallop with frisee or filet mignon with baby vegetables and fingerling potatoes; and Chocolate Marquee, $70. Regular menu also available.

Outback Steakhouse, multiple locations; outback.com. Victoria’s Filet Mignon with jumbo lump crab and Bearnaise, Parmesan-herb-crusted salmon, bone-in ribeye or prime rib; two sides; and cheesecake with chocolate, raspberry or salted caramel topping, starting at $18.99, May 12-14.

Pasta Cucina, Boulder and Sunset Station; sclv.com. Side salad or cup of soup; chicken cutlet stuffed with prosciutto and fontina, shrimp fra diavolo or vegetable lasagna; raspberry panna cotta; and glass of house bubbles, $24.99, 3 to 9 p.m. at Boulder, 2 to 9 p.m. at Sunset.White cranberry bellini, $5.99.

Primarily Prime Rib, South Point; 702-797-8075 or southpointcasino.com. Asparagus and asiago quiche, cream of chicken soup, grilled shrimp satay or salad with walnuts, grape tomatoes and hearts of palm; chicken breast strips and mushrooms sauteed with sherry in puff pastry, 10-ounce roasted prime rib, seared striped bass with tomato and cucumber relish, or twin medallions of beef over sauteed spinach and mushrooms, all with vegetables and saffron rice and roasted Chateau or Yukon Gold potatoes; lemon mousse cake, red velvet cupcake or warm cherry strudel; cocktail or glass of wine; and tea or coffee, $35, 4 to 10 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Promenade Cafe, J.W. Marriott; 702-507-5966 or theresortatsummerlin.com. Three-course menu, $19.99, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Public House, the Venetian; 702-407-5310 or publichouselv.com. Lobster pot pie, $32.

Rao’s, Caesars Palace; 702-731-7267 or caesars.com. Mushroom cigars with basil dipping sauce; mushroom, pea and asparagus pappardelle; pan-seared duck breast with wilted kale; and deconstructed lemon tart.

Ri Ra, the Shoppes at Mandalay Place; 702-632-7111 or rira.com. Kiwi and berry salad with spinach and kale, $12.95; crab cake duo with cheddar polenta cake, $21.95; braised leg of lamb with champ potatoes and vegetables, $23.95; baked haddock with grilled asparagus and colcannon, $23.95; chocolate lava cake with berry compote, $8.95, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular brunch menu available.

Salute Trattoria Italiana, Red Rock Resort; 702-797-7311 or salutevegas.com. Brunch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with free bottomless Bellinis for all moms.

We will have a special Mother's Day Brunch, next week Sunday, feat. complimentary bottomless bellinis for Moms! Reserve today. #salutevegas pic.twitter.com/PwRLLT6ubr — Salute Trattoria (@SaluteVegas) May 7, 2017

Salvatore’s, Suncoast; 702-636-7111 or suncoastcasino.com. New York sirloin with spicy shrimp, $35.95; stuffed fillet of sole, $27.95; braised beef short ribs, $28.95; chicken primavera, $29.95.

SC Prime, Suncoast; 702-636-7111 or suncoastcasino.com. Trumpet mushroom soup or field greens salad; grilled filet mignon and creamy pesto shrimp ($58), blackened Alaskan halibut ($52) or grilled veal chop ($56); and triple chocolate cheesecake.

Siegel’s 1941, El Cortez; 702-385-5200 or elcortezcasino.com. Free mimosa or dessert for moms with purchase of an entree.

Silverado Steak House, South Point; 702-797-8075 or southpointcasino.com. Chicken satay over saffron couscous, sauteed day boat scallops, or wild mushroom risotto with truffles and lobster medallions; cream of asparagus soup or watermelon and arugula salad; maple-glazed chicken breast with apple-tomato relish, beef tournedos with pate de foie gras and lemon sole Antoinette, or veal piccata, all with vegetables and Chateau or whipped Yukon Gold potatoes; glazed banana and caramel crepes, Momenti Chocotini Chip Spirited Ice Cream or Rum Baba with raspberries; cocktail or glass of wine; and coffee or tea, $35, 2 to 9 p.m.

Spiedini, J.W. Marriott, 702-869-8500 or spiedini.com. Fresh fruit, muffins and danish, smoked salmon and bagels, waffles, house-made chocolate-Nutella crepes; salads and antipasto; veal Milanese, chicken Angelo, sole fillet filled with lobster mousse, penne pasta pomodoro and vegetables; and fresh apple tart, bread pudding, coconut-rum cheesecake and chocolate ganache slices, $39, or $19 for ages 4-12; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sugar Factory, Fashion Show Mall; 702-685-0483 or sugarfactory.com. Spinach-artichoke dip, calamari fritti or caesar salad; chicken and waffles, Pacific salmon, Sugar Factory Eggs Benedict or fettuccine Alfredo with chicken; Key lime pie or New York-style cheesecake; and a glass of Champagne, $55. Unlimited mimosas or bloody marys, $25.

Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill, The Venetian; 702-414-2263 or sugarcanerawbargrill.com. Gazpacho with preserved melon, $10; snow crab ceviche with compressed caviar, $24; hiramasa crudo with salmon roe, $15; slow-poached halibut with baby vegetables, $26; grilled half-lobster with spring pea trilogy, $30; petit filet with morel mushrooms, truffle potato puree and fiddlehead ferns, $32.

Table 10, the Palazzo; 702-607-6363 or palazzo.com. Gulf shrimp cocktail, $16; roasted poblano and sweet corn bread, $5; avocado toast with bacon, tomato and egg, $12; honey-roasted black mission figs with cucumber, watermelon and feta cheese, $12; wild arugula salad with pickled peaches and candied pecans, $12; flatbread with duck confit, wild mushrooms and duck egg, $10; Creole tarts with Tasso ham and swiss cheese, $9; crab cakes Benedict, $28; steak frites with Parmesan-truffle potatoes and egg, $35; grilled Scottish salmon with chorizo, potato hash and poached egg, $28; Kurobuta pork schnitzel with hash brown and egg, $32; Emeril’s banana cream pie, $10; blueberry-Meyer lemon creme brulee, $10; red velvet pancakes, $10; strawberry shortcake french toast, $10; free glass of wine for mothers, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

T-bones Chophouse, Red Rock Resort; 702-797-7576 or redrock.sclv.com. Brunch buffet including salads, cheese and charcuterie, griddled foods, eggs and omelets, seafood and sushi options, pastry and bread basket, unlimited Champagne and mimosas, $89, or $39 for children, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Trevi Italian Restaurant, the Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-735-4663 or trevi-italian.com. Chicken marsala with green beans and pappardelle, $27; tiramisu, $10; chocolate gooey cake with vanilla gelato and raspberries, $10; free Bellini for moms. Regular menu also available.

Tuscany Gardens, Tuscany; 702-893-8933 or tuscanylv.com. Brunch: Unlimited breakfast bar with fresh fruits, salads, breads and pastries; Italian garden frittata with breakfast potatoes, chicken pesto pasta, chicken caprese panini, eggs Benedict over breakfast potatoes, or steak and eggs with breakfast potatoes; and corn flake-crusted brioche and french toast with banana compote, $34.95, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free-flowing bloody marys, Champagne or mimosas, $10.

Via Brasil Steakhouse, 1225 S. Fort Apache Road; 702-804-1400 or viabrasilsteakhouse.com. Brunch: Eight meats, made-to-order omelets, waffles and more than 50 brunch dishes, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $36.99. Dinner: 21 meats and seafood, salad bar and side dishes, beginning at 2 p.m., $49.99.

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill, Downtown Summerlin; 702-202-6300. Brunch including new dishes such as egg white frittata with vegetables and goat cheese, starting at $9, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Zeffirino Italian Ristorante, Grand Canal Shoppes; 702-414-3500 or venetian.com. Brunch including such dishes as mozzarella caprese, prosciutto and melon, lamb chops, chateaubriand chicken, Chilean seabass, steamed lobster, omelets, pastries and cakes, $75, or $30 for children.

