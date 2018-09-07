House of Blues makes margarita with Santana’s tequila

Carlos Santana’s residency returns to the House of Blues for another run Wednesday, and the Mandalay Bay venue is celebrating by offering a special margarita in his honor. The recipe doesn’t veer far from the norm, but it uses tequila from his Mexican distillery, with an extra layer of agave added through a syrup.
Ingredients
2 ounces Casa Noble Crystal tequila
1½ ounces lime juice
1½ ounces agave syrup
Garnish
Lime wheel
Directions
Combine all ingredients and shake with ice. Strain over fresh ice. Garnish with lime.