Ice cream shop-meets-speakeasy planned for Arts District

Craft Creamery is planned to go into the development at 1 E. Charleston Blvd. in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas. (Johnathan L. Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Scoops meet booze meets bites at a new project being proposed for the Arts District.

Craft Creamery, at 1 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 100, combines an ice cream shop and speakeasy with tapas-style dishes at an existing commercial development at East Charleston and South Main Street. The project appears as an agenda item for the Tuesday meeting of the Las Vegas Planning Commission, with approval recommended for a special use permit.

“We believe that our establishment will enrich the vibrant character of the 18B Arts District and contribute positively to the local economy,” Mark Mobley, a representative for developer Trinity Haven, wrote in a letter to the Planning Commission.

Planning documents show Craft Creamery will encompass about 3,200 square inside and almost 800 square feet on its patio. The building’s neighbors out back, on the sort of cul-de-sac formed by Boulder Avenue and South First Street, include Taverna Costera, 18bin restaurant, the Vegas Theatre Company, The Arts Factory and Art Square gallery.

Tony Martinez is listed as the applicant for the permit. Martinez is one of the owners of Servehzah Bottle Shop & Tap Room on South Commerce Street in the Arts District and on Deer Springs Way in North Las Vegas. The Deer Springs shop opened in December.

