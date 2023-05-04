57°F
Food

Iron Chef hosts $1K a plate Japanese dinner on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2023 - 8:02 am
 
Chef Masaharu Morimoto, of "Iron Chef" fame, is hosting a six-course omakase dinner on May 18, ...
Chef Masaharu Morimoto, of "Iron Chef" fame, is hosting a six-course omakase dinner on May 18, 2023, at his Morimoto restaurant in MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip. (MGM Resorts)

Allez cuisine!

Masaharu Morimoto, the celebrated chef and restaurateur who starred in “Iron Chef” Japan and its “Iron Chef America” spinoff, is presenting an omakase (“leave it to the chef”) dinner on May 18 at his Morimoto Las Vegas in the MGM Grand. The dinner features six courses prepared and served by Morimoto, plus sake and wine pairings. Cost: $1,000, not including tax and tip.

“I am excited and honored to share this menu with my guests in Las Vegas … and I hope the symphony of tastes will take guests on a culinary journey they won’t soon forget,” the chef said.

Here is the menu:

Seared foie gras and sea foam candy with Royal Tokaji (luscious late-harvest Hungarian sweet white wine).

Petrossian Caviar and snow crab with Morimoto sparkling wine.

Toro (fatty belly-cut tuna) tartare with Morimoto chardonnay.

Grilled live scallops with Morimoto cabernet sauvignon.

Japanese A5 Wagyu beef and langoustine with Morimoto daiginjo sake.

A selection of sushi — toro, chutoro (medium fatty tuna), akami (lean back-cut tuna), spiny lobster and kinmedai (golden eye snapper) — with Hakutsuru plum wine.

Seatings run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Visit here for required reservations.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

