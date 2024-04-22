93°F
Food

Is Morgan Wallen opening a restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip?

Country music star Morgan Wallen looks to be opening — or at least involved with &#x2014 ...
Country music star Morgan Wallen looks to be opening — or at least involved with — a restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2024 - 3:22 pm
 

Country music star Morgan Wallen looks to be opening — or at least involved with — a restaurant on the Strip, according to a person with knowledge of the project who was not authorized to speak publicly. This person said the restaurant would occupy 10,000 square feet on the second and third floors of 63 Las Vegas, 3716 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Clark County records indicate a building permit application for the construction of a new mezzanine for a “Vegas Country Music Restaurant” at that address. Records also indicate a related permit application for an addition to an “ellipse rooftop balcony” to connect to the restaurant.

Records further indicate the value of the restaurant project is $9.75 million across both permits.

63 Las Vegas lies at the corner of the Strip and Harmon Avenue. Ocean Prime, the sleek steak and seafood spot, sits atop 63.

First Nashville, then Vegas?

Wallen was arrested on April 7 after allegedly throwing a chair from the roof of a bar in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. On April 19, Wallen posted about the incident to X: “I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.”

This year, Wallen is slated to debut a six-story, 30,000-square-foot bar, restaurant and music venue in downtown Nashville in partnership with TC Restaurant Group of Nashville. The person with knowledge of the Vegas project said the name TC Restaurant Group appeared in connection with the project.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is awaiting comment from Brett Torino, an owner of 63 Las Vegas, and from TC Restaurant Group.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

