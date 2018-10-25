Jeannie’s restaurant to open at Nordstrom in Fashion Show mall

Jeannie’s, a contemporary Italian restaurant, is scheduled to open Nov. 1 at Nordstrom at the Fashion Show mall.

A variety of dishes from Jeannie's. (Nordstrom)

Three-cheese cannoli at Jeannie's. (Nordstrom)

Jeannie’s, a contemporary Italian restaurant, is scheduled to open Nov. 1 at Nordstrom at the Fashion Show mall. It’s the second collaboration between the company and James Beard Award-winning chef/restaurateur Tom Douglas of Seattle.

The new restaurant is on the store’s third floor, where it replaces Marketplace Cafe. The 117-seat restaurant has a simple, streamlined decor and a wall of broad windows.

Inspired by Douglas’ Serious Pie in Seattle, Jeannie’s serves a variety of pizzas, plus warm sandwiches called “toasties,” appetizers, salads and pastas. Pizzas include Iowa Prosciutto with dried figs and arugula, fennel sausage with roasted peppers, and roasted oyster mushrooms with caramelized balsamic shallots and taleggio.

Toasties include such choices as prosciutto and fontina with Dijon mustard, eggplant Parmesan and Beecher’s Flagship Cheddar with herbs. There’s vegetable minestrone and roasted tomato-basil soup, a chef’s salad and pastas such as baked cauliflower mac and cheese and shrimp puttanesca. For a sweet finish, a chocolate budino or three-cheese cannoli are available, as well as an affogato. Cocktails, beer and wine also are served. Food prices range from $10 to $19.

3200 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109