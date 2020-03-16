José Andrés temporarily closing restaurants at Las Vegas Strip resort

Closures at The Cosmpolitan of Las Vegas follow the chef’s temporary shutdown of restaurants in Washington, D.C.

Chef Jose has announced the temporary closure of his Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas restaurants (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto)

José Andrés’ ThinkFoodGroup has announced that it is temporarily closing all three of its Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas restaurants, effective immediately. The company operates Jaleo, China Poblano and the boutique single-table restaurant é by José Andrés on the Las Vegas Strip. Staff was reportedly informed of the closures on Monday morning.

The news comes a day after Andrés announced he was closing his Washington, D.C., restaurants. There has been no word so far on the status of his other Las Vegas operation, Bazaar Meat at the Sahara.

