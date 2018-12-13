KFC selling firelog that smells like fried chicken

KFC announced on Thursday the company is selling a Fire Log that smells like fried chicken.

This holiday season, KFC wants your home to smell “finger-lickin’ good.”

“Imbued with the unmistakable, mouth-watering aroma of Colonel Sanders’ secret recipe,” KFC said in a press release, “the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog finally puts to rest the age-old dilemma, ‘How can I make this fire a hundred bajillion times better?”’

Introducing the 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from Enviro-Log®, the best way to make a fire smell less like fire and more like fried chicken. Get yours today at https://t.co/u2baCmHQYF. pic.twitter.com/y4TRf4cqQs — KFC (@kfc) December 13, 2018

The firelog is made by Enviro-Log with 100 percent recycled materials and is “less wasteful and significantly more effective at making your home smell like fried chicken than burning actual fried chicken,” KFC said. Each firelog can burn up to three hours and costs $18.99.

KFC warns customers that their log may result in a craving for fried chicken or attract bears or hungry neighbors, and they ask that customers not attempt to eat the log or put their face directly into the fire to smell the chicken.

