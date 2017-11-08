Las Vegas area restaurants honor veterans with free food, discounts

Many Las Vegas Valley restaurants are offering discounts and freebies in honor of Veterans Day, and a number of them follow. This is not a complete listing. Unless otherwise noted, the specials are available to retired and active-duty members of the military on Saturday, Nov. 11; ID required.
B&B Ristorante, The Venetian: 15 percent off final bill (notify server on arrival).
Cabo Wabo Cantina, Miracle Mile Shops: 20 percent off drinks.
Cannery Row Buffet, Cannery: Free buffet.
Carnevino, Palazzo: 15 percent off final bill (notify server on arrival).
Chayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar, The Linq Promenade: 20 percent off.
The Court Cafe, Jokers Wild: 50 percent off any entree.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 8350 Dean Martin Drive or 2815 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas: Free piece of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.
Dunkin’ Donuts, multiple locations: Free doughnut.
Farmer Boys, multiple locations: Free Big Cheese cheeseburger.
Feast Buffet, Boulder, Palace, Santa Fe, Sunset and Texas Stations, Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch Resort: Free breakfast, lunch or dinner buffet on Friday.
Festival Buffet, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho: Free breakfast, lunch or dinner buffet on Friday.
Firelight Buffet, Sam’s Town: Free buffet.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, multiple locations: Free combo meal coupon, which can be redeemed through Nov. 30.
Garden Buffet, South Point: Two brunches with bottomless mimosas, lunch or prime rib dinner, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Ghiradelli Ice Cream & Chocolate Shop, The Linq Promenade: 15 percent off.
Jaburritos, The Linq Promenade: 25 percent off for veterans.
Mary’s Diner, Eldorado Casino: 50 percent off any entree.
Medley Buffet, Aliante Hotel: Free buffet.
Medley Buffet, The Orleans: Free buffet.
Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria, The Venetian: 15 percent off final bill (notify server on arrival).
Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, Downtown Summerlin: 25 percent off check, excluding beverages, Saturday and Monday.
Port of Subs, multiple locations: Free sandwich for all veterans.
Ports O’ Call Buffet, Gold Coast: Free buffet.
Rampart Buffet, Rampart Casino: Free brunch or dinner buffet.
Seasons Buffet, Silverton: Free buffet Friday or Saturday.
St. Tropez International Buffet, Suncoast: Free buffet.
Starbucks, The Linq Promenade: Free tall hot coffee for veterans.
Squeeze In, 5165 S. Fort Apache Ave. and 8876 S. Eastern Ave.: Free meal Friday or Saturday.
Tilted Kilt, The Linq Promenade: 20 percent off for veterans.
Wienerschnitzel, multiple locations: Free chili dog, small fries and 20-ounce drink.
Yard House, The Linq Promenade: Complimentary appetizer.
Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.