ad-fullscreen
Food

Las Vegas area restaurants honor veterans with free food, discounts

By Heidi Knapp Rinella Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2017 - 4:54 pm
 

Many Las Vegas Valley restaurants are offering discounts and freebies in honor of Veterans Day, and a number of them follow. This is not a complete listing. Unless otherwise noted, the specials are available to retired and active-duty members of the military on Saturday, Nov. 11; ID required.

B&B Ristorante, The Venetian: 15 percent off final bill (notify server on arrival).

Cabo Wabo Cantina, Miracle Mile Shops: 20 percent off drinks.

Cannery Row Buffet, Cannery: Free buffet.

Carnevino, Palazzo: 15 percent off final bill (notify server on arrival).

Chayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar, The Linq Promenade: 20 percent off.

The Court Cafe, Jokers Wild: 50 percent off any entree.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 8350 Dean Martin Drive or 2815 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas: Free piece of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.

Dunkin’ Donuts, multiple locations: Free doughnut.

Farmer Boys, multiple locations: Free Big Cheese cheeseburger.

Feast Buffet, Boulder, Palace, Santa Fe, Sunset and Texas Stations, Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch Resort: Free breakfast, lunch or dinner buffet on Friday.

Festival Buffet, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho: Free breakfast, lunch or dinner buffet on Friday.

Firelight Buffet, Sam’s Town: Free buffet.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, multiple locations: Free combo meal coupon, which can be redeemed through Nov. 30.

Garden Buffet, South Point: Two brunches with bottomless mimosas, lunch or prime rib dinner, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ghiradelli Ice Cream & Chocolate Shop, The Linq Promenade: 15 percent off.

Jaburritos, The Linq Promenade: 25 percent off for veterans.

Mary’s Diner, Eldorado Casino: 50 percent off any entree.

Medley Buffet, Aliante Hotel: Free buffet.

Medley Buffet, The Orleans: Free buffet.

Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria, The Venetian: 15 percent off final bill (notify server on arrival).

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, Downtown Summerlin: 25 percent off check, excluding beverages, Saturday and Monday.

Port of Subs, multiple locations: Free sandwich for all veterans.

Ports O’ Call Buffet, Gold Coast: Free buffet.

Rampart Buffet, Rampart Casino: Free brunch or dinner buffet.

Seasons Buffet, Silverton: Free buffet Friday or Saturday.

St. Tropez International Buffet, Suncoast: Free buffet.

Starbucks, The Linq Promenade: Free tall hot coffee for veterans.

Squeeze In, 5165 S. Fort Apache Ave. and 8876 S. Eastern Ave.: Free meal Friday or Saturday.

Tilted Kilt, The Linq Promenade: 20 percent off for veterans.

Wienerschnitzel, multiple locations: Free chili dog, small fries and 20-ounce drink.

Yard House, The Linq Promenade: Complimentary appetizer.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Food Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like