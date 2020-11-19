Las Vegas bar magically transforms into Christmas pop-up bar
For the second year in a row, The Sand Dollar Lounge will magically transform into a unique Winter Wonderland pop-up bar.
Ready to get into the Christmas spirit?
For six weeks from Nov. 23 through New Year’s Eve, Miracle on Spring Mountain will embrace the Christmas spirit with live music, craft cocktails, specialty pizza and wall-to-wall Christmas trimmings.
Like last year, twinkle lights, candy canes, holly, stockings and every imaginable Christmas decoration will be hung from the chimney with care — as well as the tables, bartop, stage and ceiling.
The Christmas pop-up will feature special theme nights, pizza pop-ups with prominent local chefs and ambient musical performances by solo and small combo artists.
The entire drink menu will switch over to an extensive holiday-themed Miracle Bar menu in which cocktails are served in special mugs and glassware.
Drinks include:
● Christmapolitan (vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, rosemary, lime, absinthe mist)
● Fruitcake Flip (brandy, Jamaican overproof rum, amaretto, fruitcake, cherry bitters, whole egg)
● Jolly Koala (gin, vermouth, pine-cardamom-sage cordial)
● On Dasher (bourbon, mezcal, sweet vermouth, spiced hibiscus, lemon, burlesque bitters)
● Bad Santa (mulled red wine, tawny port, orange liqueur, Christmas spices — served hot)
● A new SanTaRex (tequila, Branca Menta, cacao blanc, mezcal, serrano, coconut, acid-adjusted pineapple)
● Yippie Ki Yay (expletive) (blend of four rums, pumpkin-almond orgeat, lime, Angostura bitters)
● Jingle Balls Nog (cognac, cream sherry, almond milk, cream, egg, vanilla, nutmeg)
During the Miracle on Spring Mountain pop-up, Sand Dollar Lounge will continue to follow all mandated COVID-safe protocols as previously detailed, including recommended reservations via the Sand Dollar Lounge website limited to parties of 6 seated together, sanitization between all guest visits and masks when not seated.
