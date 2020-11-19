Las Vegas bar magically transforms into Christmas pop-up bar

For the second year in a row, The Sand Dollar Lounge will magically transform into a unique Winter Wonderland pop-up bar.

A variety of cocktails are seen during a preview of the Miracle on Spring Mountain pop-up at The Sand Dollar Lounge in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sara Kiper decorates a wall at the Sand Dollar Lounge in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. The bar is hosting Miracle on Spring Mountain, a five-week holiday pop-up with extravagant decorations and a specialty cocktail menu. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Ready to get into the Christmas spirit?

For the second year in a row, The Sand Dollar Lounge will magically transform into a unique Winter Wonderland pop-up bar.

For six weeks from Nov. 23 through New Year’s Eve, Miracle on Spring Mountain will embrace the Christmas spirit with live music, craft cocktails, specialty pizza and wall-to-wall Christmas trimmings.

Like last year, twinkle lights, candy canes, holly, stockings and every imaginable Christmas decoration will be hung from the chimney with care — as well as the tables, bartop, stage and ceiling.

The Christmas pop-up will feature special theme nights, pizza pop-ups with prominent local chefs and ambient musical performances by solo and small combo artists.

The entire drink menu will switch over to an extensive holiday-themed Miracle Bar menu in which cocktails are served in special mugs and glassware.

Drinks include:

● Christmapolitan (vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, rosemary, lime, absinthe mist)

● Fruitcake Flip (brandy, Jamaican overproof rum, amaretto, fruitcake, cherry bitters, whole egg)

● Jolly Koala (gin, vermouth, pine-cardamom-sage cordial)

● On Dasher (bourbon, mezcal, sweet vermouth, spiced hibiscus, lemon, burlesque bitters)

● Bad Santa (mulled red wine, tawny port, orange liqueur, Christmas spices — served hot)

● A new SanTaRex (tequila, Branca Menta, cacao blanc, mezcal, serrano, coconut, acid-adjusted pineapple)

● Yippie Ki Yay (expletive) (blend of four rums, pumpkin-almond orgeat, lime, Angostura bitters)

● Jingle Balls Nog (cognac, cream sherry, almond milk, cream, egg, vanilla, nutmeg)

During the Miracle on Spring Mountain pop-up, Sand Dollar Lounge will continue to follow all mandated COVID-safe protocols as previously detailed, including recommended reservations via the Sand Dollar Lounge website limited to parties of 6 seated together, sanitization between all guest visits and masks when not seated.

