Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival to return next month

Celebrated chef Todd English is headlining the festival, joined by chef Kris Yenbamroong and chef Katsuya Uechi.

The 13th annual Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival returns Oct. 5-9 with tasting events at Tivoli Village in Summerlin and on the Strip and vicinity.

Celebrated chef Todd English, a five-time James Beard Award winner with three Vegas restaurants, is headlining the festival, joined by chef Kris Yenbamroong (of Night & Market in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas) and chef Katsuya Uechi (of the old Katsuya in the former SLS Las Vegas).

The festival Grand Tasting is at Tivoli Village, with smaller tastings at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Eataly and Virgin Hotels, the host resort. Details, dates and tickets: vegasfoodandwine.com.

