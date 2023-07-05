Las Vegas has a $200 sandwich, and it’s not on the Strip

A standard filet mignon sandwich, for $40, from Uno Katsu Sando, a project of Pullman Bakery in southwest Las Vegas. Sandwiches go as high as $200 for Miyazaki beef. (Johnathan L. Wright/Review-Journal).

■ Uno Katsu Sando offers only one item: a sandwich box. Each box contains two sandwiches, sliced in half, that feature thick panko-crusted filet mignon cutlets between toasted bread, with house sauce. A katsu skewer accompanies the sandwiches. The filet mignon ranges from standard to American wagyu to prized richly marbled Miyazaki beef. Price: $40-$200. Uno Katsu Sando, 5025 Blue Diamond Road, Suite 105, is a project of Pullman Bread, the Japanese bakery next door. As of a recent visit, there’s no sign for the sandwich shop.

■ Bella Vita, an Italian restaurant with locations in Henderson and Blue Diamond, recently opened a spot at 740 S. Rampart Boulevard, Suite 8, in Boca Park. At lunch, the menu runs to appetizers, pizzas, pastas and main courses like a chicken Parmigiana-penne alla vodka combo. Dinner features the same categories and more selections (including a chef’s special and a seafood tower). Happy hour offers beer, wine and cocktail specials, plus 15 plates (including gnocchi pesto). Visit bellavitavegas.com.

■ Ocha Thai Food has been open about two months at 873 S. Rainbow Blvd., just north of West Charleston Boulevard. The menu features soups, salads with various proteins (including papaya crab salad), appetizers, curries, fried rice, noodle soups and dishes, Thai scrambled eggs worth a try, and house specials and main courses (including deep-fried catfish with chili sauce). Ocha Thai Food is the sister restaurant of Ocha Thai Cuisine, open since 1989. Visit ochthaifoodlv.com.

■ La Chilanga Mexican Food is now serving at 5670 Simmons St., Suite 104, in North Las Vegas. “A Taste of Mexico City!” a red-lettered sign declares (Chilango is Mexican slang for someone from the capital). Some highlights: huaraches with choice of toppings, quesabirria tacos, a wet burrito, a potato and chorizo sandwich, and a brawny Chilanga sandwich filled with more than a dozen ingredients, including egg, chorizo, ham, hot dog, milaneza and queso fresco.

■ Gabi Boutique Donut &Pastry announced on social media it would present, during the first week of July, a “preview opening” of its new location at 2340 Via Inspirada in Henderson. Specific dates and times will be be announced. The bakery specializes in milk cream doughnuts, mochi doughnuts, Croffles (croissant-waffle hybrids) and doughnuts in a cup. Visit gabiboutique.com.

Wine Spectator magazine recently announced the winners of its 2023 Restaurant Awards, which honor the world’s best restaurants for wine. This year’s awards recognize dining destinations in all 50 states, and more than 70 countries internationally, with an Award of Excellence, Best of Award of Excellence or the highly prestigious Grand Award.

Seventy-two Vegas restaurants are recognized, including four Grand Award winners: Delmonico Steakhouse in The Venetian, Joël Robuchon in the MGM Grand, Picasso in Bellagio and Guy Savoy in Caesars Palace. Nine restaurants are first-time winners: Al Solito Posto, Balla Italian Soul in the Sahara, Carversteak and Genting Palace in Resorts World, Cathédrale in Aria, Lamoon, RPM Italian in the Forum Shops at Caesars, Toscana Ristorante in Park MGM, and Wakuda in The Venetian. Visit winespectator.com/restaurants for the full list of winners.

Mama Chai’s, 4240 Spring Mountain Road in Chinatown, is presenting its K-Pop Cupsleeve Multifandom Event from 5:30 p.m. to midnight Friday. The event features K-Pop music, K-Pop drinks, pastries and a pop-up market with local arts and crafts. With each drink purchase, attendees receive one cupsleeve (the K-Pop version of a zarf). Visit instagram.com/mamachais_lv for details.

Frey Ranch Distillery of Northern Nevada has released its Frey Ranch Farm Strength Uncut Bourbon, which is bottled at cask strength. The small-batch whiskey is made using only grains that are grown, harvested, milled and distilled on the Frey Ranch farm.

The new bourbon, aged for five years, comes in at 124.3 proof, with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, stone fruit, black cherry and smoke. Suggested retail price: $79.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle. Purchase at retailers in Nevada and California, at the Frey Ranch tasting room in Fallon and at freyranch.com.

Once a month, Eataly in Park MGM presents Sip &Savor at Chef’s table, its open kitchen used for classes, events and tastings. At each class, an Eataly wine expert leads the discussion of several wines. The July 21 class covers dessert wines, Aug. 18 features Piedmont wines and Sept. 15 showcases less-familiar Italian varietals. Classes run 5 to 6:30 p.m. and cost $60. Purchase/details: eataly.com/us_en/classes-and-events/las-vegas.

