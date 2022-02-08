Las Vegas lands 5 restaurants on 2022 ‘most romantic’ list

If you’re looking to treat your special someone to a nice Valentine’s Day meal, you’re in luck. Las Vegas is home to five of the 100 most romantic restaurants in America, according to OpenTable.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, love is in the air for many people. If you’re looking to treat your special someone to a nice meal, you’re in luck.

Las Vegas is home to five of the 100 most romantic restaurants in America, according to OpenTable: Delmonico Steakhouse, Ferraro’s Restaurant & Wine Bar, Golden Steer Steakhouse, Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse and Vintner Grill.

To make the annual list, OpenTable analyzes more than 12.4 million reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners.

You can view the full list here.

