Las Vegas lands 5 restaurants on 2022 ‘most romantic’ list

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2022 - 11:23 am
 
The Vintner Grill outdoor dining area welcomes guests with a flower garden, illuminated tents, ...
The Vintner Grill outdoor dining area welcomes guests with a flower garden, illuminated tents, fire pits and lanterns. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Dining rooms at Delmonico Steakhouse at The Venetian in Las Vegas Monday, July 22, 2019. (K.M. ...
Dining rooms at Delmonico Steakhouse at The Venetian in Las Vegas Monday, July 22, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The "rat pack" booth is one of the most popular seating options at the Golden Steer Steakhouse. ...
The "rat pack" booth is one of the most popular seating options at the Golden Steer Steakhouse. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The interior of Ferraro's Restaurant & Wine Bar. (Ferraro's)
The interior of Ferraro's Restaurant & Wine Bar. (Ferraro's)

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, love is in the air for many people. If you’re looking to treat your special someone to a nice meal, you’re in luck.

Las Vegas is home to five of the 100 most romantic restaurants in America, according to OpenTable: Delmonico Steakhouse, Ferraro’s Restaurant & Wine Bar, Golden Steer Steakhouse, Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse and Vintner Grill.

To make the annual list, OpenTable analyzes more than 12.4 million reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners.

You can view the full list here.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.

