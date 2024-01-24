Las Vegas McDonald’s restaurants serving popular pie flavor

Fans of McDonald’s pies in the Las Vegas Valley are in for a treat, as the eatery is offering the return of a popular flavor.

McDonald's Strawberry & Crème Pie (Courtesy McDonald's)

According to a news release, McDonald’s restaurants in Las Vegas are serving up the Strawberry & Crème Pie.

McDonald’s says the “tasty treat” is made with strawberries and vanilla flavored crème and is baked side-by-side in a sugar-coated flaky crust.

According to McDonald’s, the Strawberry & Crème Pie is a regional menu offering that is currently available at participating locations, including Las Vegas, for a limited time while supplies last.