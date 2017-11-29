Las Vegas mixologist on how to stock a home bar like a pro

The holidays mean entertaining — whether hosting large parties or just welcoming guests who drop by to spread some cheer. For many, that includes a well-stocked bar. What does that entail?

Holiday home drink essentials on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Holiday home drink essentials on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

“Drinks: A User’s Guide” (Adam McDowell, Tarcher Perigee)

“Imbibe: From Absinthe Cocktails to Whiskey Smash, a Salute in Stories and Drinks to ‘Professor’ Jerry Thomas, Pioneer of the American Bar,” (David Wondrich, Perigee)

“The Wildcrafted Cocktail” (Ellen Zachos, Storey),

Holiday home drink essentials on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The holidays mean entertaining — whether hosting large parties or just welcoming guests who drop by to spread some cheer. For many, that includes a well-stocked bar. What does that entail?

We asked Tony Abou-Ganim, one of America’s leading bartenders, creator of the Modern Mixologist line of bar tools, author and partner in Libertine Social at Mandalay Bay.

Here are his suggestions on what you’ll need to serve up proper holiday spirits.

Tools

“It’s not a huge expense to be able to put together the necessary tools. And it just becomes much easier, and more empowering.”

Abou-Ganim says a Boston shaker is the most essential piece of any cocktail-making kit. It should include a 26-ounce tin, a 16-ounce glass and at least one strainer. Your preference for the latter should be a Hawthorne strainer, recognizable by the spring that keeps ice, fruit and herbs in a shaken drink from getting into your glass.

Your set may also include a strainer with holes in it, known as a julep strainer, which is used for stirred drinks. That is optional, but a stirring spoon is not. It’s longer than a normal spoon, with a blunt end that fits up against the edge of the glass, and can come with either a twisted or rounded shaft. Another must-have item is a jigger. Because while free-pouring may look cool, it takes a while to master, and inaccurate pours can ruin a drink.

If it’s in your budget, you may also want to splurge on a canvas Lewis bag and a mallet for crushing ice, a beaker for mixing stirred drinks and a muddler for mashing fruits, herbs and spices.

Glassware

“The old juice jars that you had since college that you served milk in and juice and martinis — the Fred, the Wilma, the Barney — throw them away and go out and buy some nice crystal glassware.”

There are countless styles of bar glassware, but our pro recommends having at least one set each of Collins glasses, old-fashioned glasses and cocktail glasses (aka martini glasses). For a starter set, the exact style of the latter isn’t as important as making sure you have the big three covered.

Ice

“Never underestimate the importance of ice. You want it as clear and as cold as possible. Many grocery stores sell premium ice. Or you can make your own.”

If you opt to do it yourself, start with reverse-osmosis filtered water. If that’s not available, pick up filtered or distilled water at the grocery store. The lack of contaminants makes for clearer ice. Freeze them at a higher temperature than your freezer’s normal setting ­— around 24 degrees. It takes longer (about five days for large blocks), but its makes for a clearer product.

To make individual cubes or blocks, Abou-Ganim recommends silicon trays. Look for ones that come with covers, to avoid the absorption of scents and tastes from your freezer. If you want to make larger blocks, he suggests filling an ice chest with water, and putting the entire thing in a freezer. After about four days, the top third should consist of beautiful clear ice, which you can separate from the less attractive bottom portion with a cleaver, and cut down to size.

Once you have a batch of cubes, put them in Ziploc bags and keep them frozen, which will ensure they stay dry and cold.

Spirits

“If you want to spend $100 stocking your bar, you can get four or five bottles and cover the basics. If you want to spend $500, you can step it up.”

Vodka: Even for a bargain bar, the mixologist suggests two varieties — a soft and approachable corn-based spirit, like Tito’s, and something with a little more character, made from potato or rye, like a Chopin or a Belvedere.

Gin: If classic martinis are your thing, you might consider getting three or four different gins. But if you’re looking for a single bottle to cover the basics, he suggests going with “something a little more approachable, like a Bombay Sapphire.”

Rum: Look for something light-bodied, like Bacardi or Cruzan. Pass on spiced rums in favor of spicing your own punches.

Whiskey: American whiskeys still represent a bargain. Ryes are currently popular, and Abou-Ganim recommends Sazerac for “something kind of cool.” When picking a bourbon, he calls Jim Beam Black Label, which retails for below $30, “one of my favorite bottlings.”

Tequila: Look for something straight-forward and 100 percent agave, like Patron Silver. Age is a matter of taste, but reposados (aged two to 12 months) fall right in the middle.

Mixers

“Put them in the refrigerator. Keep them cold. Because if you pour a warm bottle, it’s going to melt your ice and dilute your drink.”

Stock small bottles of tomato, pineapple and cranberry juice, and squeeze your own limes and lemons.

The word on cocktails

Want to add some boozy titles to your holiday reading list or pick one up for a friend for the holidays? Here are a few titles that offer something for everyone, whether it’s a casual cocktail connoisseur, hardcore historian or a back-to-nature bartender.

“Drinks: A User’s Guide” (Adam McDowell, Tarcher Perigee) is the perfect guide for those who want to feel confident and unintimidated when surrounded by booze snobs, without becoming one themselves.

McDowell offers advice on topics as basic as the best seat to take at a bar when meeting a date (the corner, by the way), and as esoteric as the tannin content of various wines. Yet he manages to touch on the basics of how to best enjoy beer, wine, sake, spirits and cocktails, either out or at home, in relatively short order, by focusing the simple practicalities that will improve your drinking experience.

One need only read the title of “Imbibe: From Absinthe Cocktails to Whiskey Smash, a Salute in Stories and Drinks to ‘Professor’ Jerry Thomas, Pioneer of the American Bar,” (David Wondrich, Perigee) to know this will not be a succinct look at anything. But that’s OK.

The author’s attempt to document the life and legacy of pioneering 19th century American bartender Jerry Thomas is comprehensive because the man’s legacy is so far-reaching.

The book provides a brief history of Thomas’ life and includes drink recipes he left behind. A James Beard Award winner, this is the perfect gift for the cocktail nerd in your life — the type who wants to know if a glassware choice is authentic to a pre-Prohibition recipe.

For many, there’s no greater satisfaction than cooking with ingredients you’ve picked. “The Wildcrafted Cocktail” (Ellen Zachos, Storey), takes that philosophy into the home bar. The target audience of this book is not backyard gardeners, but foragers — those who enjoy searching for edible treats growing wild.

The author offers tips and recipes for transforming wild berries, herbs, flowers and even weeds into syrups, sodas, bitters, infusions and garnishes to use in cocktail preparation.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini @reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.