Las Vegas mixologists to share creations for National Tequila Day

For Friday’s boozy holiday, Las Vegas’ cocktail geniuses dream up a varied palette of drinks guaranteed to quench.

The Vaccine at Sparrow + Wolf. (Sabin Orr)

Get Shorty! at Carson Kitchen. (Carson Kitchen)

Verdant Mule at Esther's Kitchen. (Esther's Kitchen)

Spiced Watermelon at STK. (STK)

Cucumber Fresca, left, and Scorpion Stinger at Emeril's New Orleans Fish House.(Emeril's)

Vegas Heart at Lawry's the Prime Rib. (Lawry's the Prime Rib)

Chica-Rita at Chica. (Chica)

Hong Kong Iced Tea at Mott 32. (Mott 32)

Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off at Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que (Gilley's)

Salt Air Margarita at China Poblano. (China Poblano)

Pole Position Margarita at Silverado Steakhouse. (South Point)

Verbena at The Chandelier. (The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)

It seems we’ll celebrate just about anything we can these days, and National Tequila Day on Friday would be a good opportunity. To mark it, here are some tequila cocktails by Las Vegas mixologists.

Get Shorty!

Carson Kitchen, 124 S. Sixth St.

This drink, which general manager Matt Harwell created and named for Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, is a suitably spicy (but slightly sweet) mix of El Jimador tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, and cayenne and paprika simple syrup, served on the rocks and garnished with a lime wheel in a glass rimmed with sea salt, chili powder and lime zest, $12.

Verbena

The Chandelier, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

The off-menu Verbena — one of the top-selling cocktails at The Chandelier — is a mixture of Herradura blanco tequila, yuzu-calamansi sour mix, ginger syrup and lemon verbena leaves; guests are instructed to eat the Sichuan flower before sipping to speed up the salivary glands and accentuate the experience, $17.

Chica-Rita

Chica, The Venetian

Suitably tropical, it’s a mix of lime juice, simple syrup, pineapple juice, tequila, sage leaves and bitters, shaken and strained over ice, garnished with a pineapple wedge and a sage leaf and served in a glass rimmed with salt and pepper, $20.

Salt Air Margarita

China Poblano, The Cosmopolitan

As the only Nevada establishment certified by the tequila regulatory council of Mexico, China Poblano features a variety of cocktails, including this whimsical take with fresh lime juice, tequila blanco and ether salt air, $14, or free for locals with purchase of $35 chef’s tasting menu, local ID and ad at chinapoblano.com, through Dec. 30.

Verdant Mule

Esther’s Kitchen, 1130 S. Casino Center Drive

Containing tequila, celery, ginger and green Tabasco, this cocktail is a lemon-tangy, spicy agave cooler with a ginger bite, $12.

Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off

Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que, Treasure Island

This drink with the naughty name is made with Sauza Hornitos Reposado Tequila, Amaretto Disaronno, pineapple juice and guava nectar, $14; Gilley’s currently is open Thursdays through Saturdays.

Vegas Heart

Lawry’s The Prime Rib, 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway

Exclusive to the Las Vegas branch of the beefy chain, it has the bold, intense flavor of passion fruit, blood orange and pomegranate puree, with tequila, lime juice, sour mix and a splash of 7Up, rimmed with tajin and garnished with a lime wheel, $15.

Cucumber Fresca and Scorpion Stinger

Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House, MGM Grand

The Cucumber Fresca is a refreshing muddled-cucumber cocktail with a hint of jalapeno spice that’s made with 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno Tequila, Chacho Jalapeno Aguardiente, Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur and fresh lemon and lime juice. The Scorpion Stinger, made with Santo Mezquila, Chaco Jalapeno Aguardiente, honey syrup and ruby red grapefruit juice, may look harmless but holds a bite, $16 each.

Hong Kong Iced Tea

Mott 32, The Venetian

This riff on the classic cocktail blends Volcan Cristalino Anejo Tequila with Lillet Blanc, blackcurrant and jasmine tea, $18.

Pole Position Margarita

Silverado Steak House, South Point

Patron Silver Tequila is mixed with pineapple juice, a squeeze of fresh lime juice and agave nectar and topped with ginger beer and a blood orange chip, $8.50.

The Vaccine

Sparrow + Wolf, 4480 Spring Mountain Road

Campo Tequila is mixed with fresh cold-pressed celery, cucumber, green apple, lime, ginger, jalapeno and cilantro and served from a custom bottle, $14.

Spiced Watermelon

STK, The Cosmopolitan

This spicy, sexy mix of Patron Silver Tequila, St. Germain, WTRMLN WTR cold-pressed juice, fresh lime and jalapeno is $19, or half off during happy hour from 5 to 6:30 p.m. daily.

