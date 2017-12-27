Las Vegas Strip chef leaves for Disney World

Theo Schoenegger , executive chef at Sinatra at Wynn Las Vegas since the resort opened in 2005, has decamped for points south.

Theo Schoenegger

Credit: D Las Vegas Shea Theodore, left, and Alex Tuch, Golden Knights players

Chef Disney-bound

Theo Schoenegger, executive chef at Sinatra at Wynn Las Vegas since the resort opened in 2005, has decamped for points south, with a new posting as executive chef at Maria and Enzo’s Ristorante and Enzo’s Hideaway Tunnel Bar, scheduled to open after the first of the year in Disney Springs at Disney World in Orlando. Schoenegger, a native of Italy, served some of Sinatra’s personal favorites at the Wynn restaurant — just as he’d done for the Chairman of the Board himself as a young chef in New York.

No longer impossible

The vegan — but “bleeding” — Impossible Burger now is available at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade.

Openings

North Italia has opened at 1069 S. Rampart Blvd. Pasta and pizza dough are made in-house, and specialties include burrata tortelloni with roasted mushrooms and Swiss chard, and red-wine-glazed short ribs with heirloom mushrooms, Swiss chard and creamy mascarpone polenta. It’s open for lunch weekdays, brunch on weekends and dinner daily. Happy hour is from 3-6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and bottles of wine are half-price on Sundays. northitaliarestaurant.com.

Peng Zu Asian Restaurant has opened at the Suncoast. Its pan-Asian menu includes Vietnamese beef pho, Hong Kong chow mein, Japanese potstickers, pad Thai and Mongolian beef. Serving dinner daily, the restaurant is named for a Chinese man said to have lived for 800 years. suncoastcasino.com.

Sightings

Vegas Golden Knights players Alex Tuch and Shea Theodore eating 32-ounce Tomahawk steaks while dining with their families at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse at the D Las Vegas.

