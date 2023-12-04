Las Vegas Strip restaurant hosting Sinatra birthday celebration

The dinner coincides with the release of a new collection of 22 songs marking the 70th anniversary of the singer signing with Capitol Records.

Happy birthday, Mr. Chairman. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Sinatra restaurant in Encore is hosting a three-course dinner to celebrate the singer’s birthday and the release of “Platinum,” a 22-song collection marking the 70th anniversary of his signing to Capitol Records.

A Q&A session features Tina Sinatra, daughter of Frank Sinatra, and Charles Pignone, a Sinatra historian. Guests receive a copy of “Platinum.” Tickets: $250. Purchase/details: wynnlasvegas.com/experiences.

In the latest from the Las Vegas fungi front:

■ Through mid-January, Nick and Sarah Palmeri, owners of Gaetano’s Ristorante, 10271 S. Eastern Blvd., Suite 111, Henderson, are offering a four-course truffle menu served nightly, except for Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

The menu features cream of mushroom soup with white truffle drizzle, tagliatelle in black truffle butter with shaved black truffles, filet mignon with porcini mushroom risotto and shaved black truffles, and truffle crème brûlée. Cost: $140, with the whole table ordering. Wine pairing is $80 additional. Reservations: gaetanoslasvegas.com.

■ Through the end of the year, truffle crop permitting, Toscana Ristorante & Bar in Eataly at Park MGM is featuring a three-course menu, with several courses showcasing truffles from Urbani, the famed distributor of Italian truffles for more than 160 years.

From the five antipasti choices, you could choose beef carpaccio with shaved Urbani Burgundy truffles or Pugliese burrata and roasted squash with Urbani black truffle oil. Among the six primi choices, think housemade fettuccine with Urbani black truffle butter, risotto with shaved Urbani Burgundy truffles or a 16-ounce New York strip with Urbani truffle butter.

The $90 cost includes a wine pairing with each course. Menu/reservations: eataly.com/us_en/stores/las-vegas/restaurants, then click on Learn More in the Toscana box.

■ Beginning 9 p.m. Dec. 31, chef Mimmo Ferraro and Ferraro’s Ristorante, 4480 Paradise Road, are presenting a four-course menu (plus midnight toast), with multiple choices for each course, including five choices with black truffles.

Look for Prime-grade sirloin carpaccio with fresh black truffles among the antipasti, risotto with Maine lobster meat and fresh black truffles or wild boar ravioli with fresh black truffles among the primi, American wagyu rib cap and Canadian lobster with black truffle sauce among the secondi, and hazelnut or vanilla gelato with black truffles among the dolci.

Cost: $250 per person, with the whole table ordering. Required reservations: 702-364-5300.

◆ ◆ ◆

For Hanukkah, Dec. 7 through 15, Siegel’s 1941 in El Cortez is presenting a three-course menu featuring choice of green salad or chicken livers and matzo ball soup, choice of beef brisket or roasted apricot chicken, and choice of raisin kugel or ice cream. Cost: $23.95 with a players card or $28.95 without.

◆ ◆ ◆

For the National Finals Rodeo, Dec. 7 through 16:

■ Cabo Wabo Cantina in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort is offering a flight of four bourbons with different flavors and finishes for $28, five-bottle buckets of select beers for $23 and shots of Crown Royal Vanilla Whisky for $5.

■ Casa Calavera in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is offering a 32-ounce Casa Tomahawk steak with grilled elote and chimichurri for $110.

■ Clique Bar & Lounge in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is offering tableside cocktail presentations, including the Fire Squad, a smoky drink made with Bulleit bourbon, Aperol, honey, orange bitters, lemon juice and frozen orange ice cubes, for $25.

■ The Front Yard in Ellis Island is offering its Honky-Tonk Hangover Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10 and Dec. 15 and 16. The menu features a brisket burnt ends melt ($15.95), chicken fried chicken and eggs ($18.95), barbecue bacon double cheeseburger with fries ($17), and bacon cheddar bratwurst with cowboy beans ($16).

■ McCall’s Heartland Grill in The Strat is offering a 16-ounce slow-roasted prime rib with asparagus, grilled onions, buttermilk ranch mashed potatoes, creamy horseradish and jus for $52. Available Dec. 7 through 9 and Dec. 12 through 16. Top of the World at the property is offering seared flat iron steak with blue cheese horseradish fondue, crisp smashed red potatoes and chili queso for $70. Available Dec. 7 through 15.

■ PT’s Gold locations are offering Coors Light pints for $5 and Crown Royal cocktails for $6.

◆ ◆ ◆

From noon to 10 p.m. Dec. 9, Yukon Pizza is celebrating its one-year anniversary in its bricks-and-mortar shop, 1130 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 160, entrance on South Maryland Parkway, in the Huntridge Center. The event features $1 slices and other food specials, raffle prizes and a toy drive for local children in need. Visit yukonpizza.com.

