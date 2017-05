Benihana head sushi chef Vue Vang demonstrates how to roll sushi with students from Harney Middle School at Benihana inside Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Rice for a California roll during a sushi rolling lesson for Harney Middle School students at Benihana inside of Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Harney Middle School make hand rolls as learning to make different kinds of sushi rolls at Benihana inside of Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Benihana head sushi chef Vue Vang demonstrates how to roll sushi to Harney Middle School students Adrian Ceja, 12, left, and Brooklyn Madera, 12, at Benihana inside Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Sushi chef Erica Perez demonstrates how to roll sushi with students from Harney Middle School at Benihana inside Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Harney Middle School student Pingkang Xue, 13, left, and middle school teacher Jennifer Ward, roll sushi at Benihana inside Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Sushi chef Robert Sharpsteen demonstrates how to roll sushi with students from Harney Middle School at Benihana inside Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Sushi chef Erica Perez demonstrates how to roll sushi with students from Harney Middle School at Benihana inside Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Benihana head sushi chef Vue Vang demonstrates how to roll sushi with students from Harney Middle School at Benihana inside Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Harney Middle School make hand rolls as learning to make different kinds of sushi rolls at Benihana inside of Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Desert sushi is completed after students from Harney Middle School learn how to make different sushi rolls at Benihana inside Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Harney Middle School students Theo Fifer, 13, left, and Adrian Ceja, 12, make desert sushi at Benihana at Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas, May 1, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Students from Tim Harney Middle School learned the art of sushi rolling and Japanese dining etiquette at Benihana at the Fashion Show Mall on Tuesday.

The students got hands-on experience learning how to make California rolls, hand rolls and candy sushi.

Check out the video and photo gallery above.