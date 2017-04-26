Las Vegas’ top chefs host 4 days of meals and demos at Uncork’d

Guests attend Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit presented by Chase Sapphire Preferred 10th anniversary Grand Tasting at Caesars Palace on April 29, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Becker Getty Images

Julian Serano hosts an Italian brunch at Lago during Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appétit. David Becker Getty Images

"LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 29: Chefs Brian Malarkey (L), Jospeh Elevado (3rd L), Francoise Payard (4th L), Bon Appetit magazine Editor-in-Chief Adam Rapoport (5th L), chefs Giada De Laurentiis (C), Guy Savoy (8th R), Daniel Boulud (7th R),Gordon Ramsay (6th R), Nobu Matsuhisa (5th R), Susan Feniger (4th R), Greg Sherry (3rd R) and Mary Sue Milliken (2nd R) attend Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit presented by Chase Sapphire Preferred 10th anniversary Grand Tasting at Caesars Palace on April 29, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit)"

Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit will be four days of meals, tastings and demos hosted by some of Las Vegas’ top celebrity chefs. And with tickets priced from $79 to $595 per event, there’s something for just about everyone. Right now, a little over half of the 34 experiences are sold out, but there are plenty of cool ones still available.

The weekend’s traditional focal point is the Grand Tasting, held Friday night at Caesars Palace’s Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis. That’s where nearly every celebrity chef on the bill, and countless other movers and shakers in the restaurant world, drops by to meet and serve fans, mingle, drink and just cut loose.

The #VegasUncorkd Grand Tasting is almost here! Don't miss out on incredible dishes prepared by Forum Shops chefs: https://t.co/AwWpG4MCP6 pic.twitter.com/DUG3fN3nWM — The Forum Shops (@TheForumShops) April 16, 2017

This year, however, there’s a second large outdoor event looking to give the Grand Tasting a run for its money. Picnic in The Park will be Saturday afternoon in The Park between Monte Carlo and New York-New York, featuring food and beverages from some of the top chefs from Mandalay Bay, Bellagio, Aria and the Delano.

For more intimate experiences, tickets are available for meals hosted by stars such as Wolfgang Puck, Buddy V and Jose Andres. And for something different, the Two Hot Tamales, Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger, will host a pair of untraditional events — a Thursday happy hour where they’ll coach teams of guests through a TV-style cooking competition, and a Friday cooking demonstration that will offer lessons on how to shoot epic food porn.

For the money-is-no-object crowd, Nobu Matsuhisa will hold court at his Caesars Palace restaurant for two Saturday night seatings. The celebrity chef will personally greet his fans and prepare the first several courses. He’ll then turn the reins over to his teppan chefs to grill up the rest of the meal. The price tag: a cool $595.

Finally, for the ultimate celebrity chef photo op that won’t cost you a dime, check out the Saber-Off from 12:45 to 2 p.m. Thursday at The Vortex in The Linq resort. That’s where everyone will gather to watch Feniger and Milliken pop the tops of two magnums of Prosecco with sabers, and toast the launch of the festivities.

For more information, and to buy tickets, go to VegasUncorked.com.

