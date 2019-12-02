Latest Chick-fil-A restaurant opens in Downtown Las Vegas

The valley’s fifth Chick-fil-A — and the first inside a casino — opened Monday morning in downtown Las Vegas.

Chick-fil-A's mascot, the cow, greets customers at the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside the Golden Nugget, on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Chris Latil, senior vice president/general manager at the Golden Nugget, speaks during the opening ceremony of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside the Golden Nugget, as Chick-fil-A's mascot, the cow, right, looks on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Scott Murray, general manager at Chick-fil-A, chats with Chick-fil-A's mascot, the cow, at the opening ceremony of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside the Golden Nugget, on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Customers enjoy their meal at the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside the Golden Nugget on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Customers enjoy their meal at the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside the Golden Nugget on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Chris Latil, senior vice president/general manager at the Golden Nugget, speaks during the opening ceremony of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside the Golden Nugget, as Chick-fil-A's mascot, the cow, left, looks on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Chris Latil, senior vice president/general manager at the Golden Nugget, speaks during the opening ceremony of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside the Golden Nugget, as Chick-fil-A's mascot, the cow, left, looks on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The latest Chick-fil-A restaurant opened at 10 a.m. Monday at the Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas.

Restaurant hours will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. As always, it will be closed Sundays.

The counter service layout will totals 1,100 square feet with a shared seating area for 62 guests, according to an October news release.

The Golden Nugget location will be the fifth in operation for the chain in the Las Vegas Valley. Three more remain in the planning stages:

— At the former Claim Jumper at West Charleston Boulevard and South Fort Apache Road.

— Inside the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood.

— A mixed-use project next to the Palms near West Flamingo Road and South Valley View Boulevard.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.