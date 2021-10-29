Le Cirque reopens with new chef, new modern French dishes

Tonight, the landmark Bellagio restaurant Le Cirque will finally welcome guests back into its lakeside dining room after a 19-month closure.

Le Cirque on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Bellagio, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Executive Chef Dameon Evers prepares gougere with black winter truffle fondue at Le Cirque on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Bellagio, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gougere with black winter truffle fondue at Le Cirque on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Bellagio, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Executive Chef Dameon Evers, top/right, speaks with guests at Le Cirque on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Bellagio, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Osseta caviar and kusshi oysters at Le Cirque on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Bellagio, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

“Gateau” of Hudson Valley foie gras at Le Cirque on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Bellagio, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dry aged Mishima beef tartare with hen egg puree at Le Cirque on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Bellagio, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Royal Earl Gray with Sicilian pistachio at Le Cirque on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Bellagio, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Ganache chocolate beurre noisette at Le Cirque on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Bellagio, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Normandy Sous Acide cocktails are poured at Le Cirque on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Bellagio, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The view of the Fountains of Bellagio from Le Cirque on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Bellagio, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Executive Chef Dameon Evers couples Le Cirque’s signature dishes with bold, modern influences.

Dishes on the ten-course menu ($388) include highlights like a foie gras with savory almond cake and layers of foie gras, duck confit, rose celery and aged balsamic and the turbot en ecailes de pommes de terre fish course.

“The turbot is taking a classic from Le Cirque, a sea bass wrapped in potato, and redoing it with different techniques and layers of mousse and potato,” says Evers.

Evers has previously helped open some of California’s most acclaimed restaurants, including Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Beverly Hills, Gordon Ramsay’s eponymous establishment in West Hollywood, and Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak.

While Evers is new to Le Cirque, many of the front-of-house staff have been working in the charmingly draped restaurant since it opened in 1998.

During a preview event on Wednesday, many of the servers commented on the relief and excitement of welcoming guests back.

“It’s exciting for me to be from California and come to Las Vegas to this beautiful, iconic restaurant and bring guests something new,” says Evers.

Other inclusions on the menu include standouts like gougere pastry with black winter truffle fondue, crackers with chicken liver mousse and a decadent and rich ricotta gnudi topped with hand-shaven white truffles.

Guests will witness the return of tableside moments such as a delicate caviar presentation, truffle shavings and meticulous tableside sauce pours.

The restaurant is unveiling a new cocktail menu and wine list highlighting more than 900 international selections from France’s best wine regions.

Le Cirque is open Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. To make a reservation or for more information, visit bellagio.mgmresorts.com.

Contact Janna Karel aat jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.