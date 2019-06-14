Le Pho closes in downtown Las Vegas ‘at least temporarily’

Le Pho, the Vietnamese restaurant in the Juhl apartment building, has shut down, at least temporarily.

Le Pho is one of the corner anchor stores at The Promenade at Juhl in Las Vegas. It has closed, at least for now, because of construction in the area.

Le Pho is one of the corner anchor stores at The Promenade at Juhl. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Business Press)

The valley’s seemingly endless construction can be tough on a business, and it’s apparently been a little too tough on Le Pho.

The Vietnamese restaurant in the Juhl apartment building on Bonneville Avenue has shut down, at least temporarily. Chef/partner Khai Vu tells says the ongoing work on the blocks surrounding the building played a role.

“The nighttime traffic (in the area) is a little tough,” Vu explains.

He says the decision to close the restaurant “until all the partners can figure out a new plan” was made the week before Memorial Day.

In the meantime, they’ve been able to relocate the staff to other restaurants they operate, including Bocho Sushi in the John E. Carson Hotel building on South Sixth Street and Mordeo Wine Bar on Spring Mountain Road.

Le Pho opened its doors in April 2016.

