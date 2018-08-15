Life is Beautiful culinary lineup to include 70 restaurants

The culinary lineup for this year’s Life is Beautiful Music Art Festival, which will be Sept. 21-23 in downtown Las Vegas, will involve more than 70 Southern Nevada restaurants — some of which haven’t even opened yet.

Attendees line up for food during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 25, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Roy Ellamar of Harvest at Bellagio.

A food and drink offerings will be available only to those who hold All-In or V+VIP passes, but the main festival grounds will be the site of The Cookout, live-fire cooking by a rotating schedule of chefs who include Justin Kingsley Hall of The Kitchen at Atomic, Brian Howard of Sparrow + Wolf, Roy Ellamar of Harvest and Khai Vu of District One Kitchen + Bar. The Cookout will have a new menu every day, and each dish will be available only until it’s sold out.

Those who have All-In festival tickets, at $2,495 plus fees for the three days, will be served a three-course brunch by Josh Smith of Bardot Brasserie on Sept. 22 and get a sneak peek at the NoMad restaurant, expected to open at Park MGM by the end of the year, on Sept. 23, before gates open for the evening. They’ll also have access to a Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer pop-up and a rotating cocktail experience by The Dorsey, Rosina and Electra Cocktail Club at The Venetian.

Festivalgoers who have V+VIP tickets, at $495 plus fees for a single day or $1,195 for three days, will get an exclusive look at Eataly, which is scheduled to open at Park MGM this winter. Chef Nicole Brisson will be joined by Eataly USA chef Fitz Tallon on the Snack Attack level by Starboard Tack, serving tiki cocktails.

This year’s Culinary Village will house a collection of more than 50 food trucks and booths, representing local and nationally based restaurants including Scotch 80 Prime, District One, RM Seafood, Rx Boiler Room, Masso Osteria, Naked City Pizza, Shiraz, The Black Sheep and Fuku Burger. The Cocktail School will have nine sessions by prominent mixologists, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available throughout the festival, which will cover 18 city blocks.

For tickets, which also include general admission and VIP, and a full schedule, go to lifeisbeautiful.com.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.