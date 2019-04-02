Lisa Vanderpump opens cocktail garden on Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

Reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump has opened her Vanderpump Cocktail Garden Caesars Palace.

Lisa Vanderpump poses under a sign for her new Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace. (Caesars Entertainment)

Lisa Vanderpump poses with dogs inside her Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace. (Caesars Entertainment)

The interior of Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace. (Caesars Entertainment)

The interior of Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace. (Caesars Entertainment)

The interior of Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace. (Caesars Entertainment)

The "Vanderpump Rosé" cake for two, Rosé infused sponge cake, strawberry buttercream, at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace. (Caesars Entertainment)

The goat cheese balls at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace. (Caesars Entertainment)

The "Velveteen Rabbit" cocktail at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace. (Caesars Entertainment)

The "Giggy Tonic" cocktail at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace. (Caesars Entertainment)

Salmon Tacos at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace. (Caesars Entertainment)

The "Primms" cocktail at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace. (Caesars Entertainment)

The "Please Her Caesar" cocktail at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace. (Caesars Entertainment)

The "Vanderpink Margarita" cocktail at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace. (Caesars Entertainment)

The "Pillow Talk" cocktail at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace. (Caesars Entertainment)

The "Matcha Matcha Man" cocktail at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace. (Caesars Entertainment)

The iconic Caesars Palace fountains turned pink in celebration of Lisa Vanderpump's new cocktail garden. (Caesars Entertainment)

Caesars Palace's Roman statue on the Las Vegas Strip holds pink flowers in celebration of Lisa Vanderpump's new cocktail garden. (Caesars Entertainment)

A statue inside Caesars Palace is adorned with pink roses in celebration of Lisa Vanderpump's new cocktail garden. (Caesars Entertainment)

Lobster flat bread at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace. (Caesars Entertainment)

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump has officially opened her Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip.

In celebration of last weekend’s grand opening, Caesars Palace’s iconic fountains were turned pink and all of the resort’s signature Roman statues were adorned with pink roses in homage to Vanderpump.

Special guests invited to Sunday’s pre-opening brunch enjoyed a colorful array of nibbles arranged just so, with pretty petals arranged around the plate with Vanderpump’s signature feminine touch. Illuminated orbs hung from the trees extending onto casino floor “terrace,” somehow managing to block out the sturm und drang of the slot machines just a few feet away.

Eager onlookers pressed up against the gates to peek inside and get any glimpse they could of Vanderpump, who held court in her fuchsia, polka-dotted gown with a plunging neckline and equally eye-popping strands of sparkling Swarovski (diamonds? Who knows, darling? They were blinding in any case!) crystals.

She stroked her adorable new bunny, Theodore, who appeared by all accounts to be having the most divine time. Her daughter, Pandora, attended to the guests, making sure all the delectables and wine glasses overflowed.

Vanderpump visited every table to charm her guests, and confessed that while her goat cheese balls get accolades galore, her personal favorite item on the menu is the Spicy Salmon Tartare Cones — with cones made of squid ink, filled with caviar and micro chives.

“I could eat honestly east six of them,” she whispered conspiratorially.

Vanderpump Cocktail Garden is the first Las Vegas venture for Vanderpump, who has four restaurants and bars in Los Angeles — SUR, Villa Blanca, PUMP and Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar.

The cocktail garden offers innovative cocktails, small bites, shareable plates and Instagram-worthy desserts, all in a garden oasis setting, according to a press release.

“We have created a unique, decadent space with a majestic feel where guests can relax in a sexy garden oasis,”Vanderpump said. “From the design and ambiance (featuring the incredible Nick Alain lighting, fixtures and furniture) to the selection of light bites and cocktails, I am proud of what we created and hope everyone will enjoy the experience as much as we do!”