Food

Lisa Vanderpump thinks pink with her newest Strip restaurant

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2023 - 8:10 am
 
Updated November 3, 2023 - 10:42 am
Lisa Vanderpump, the restaurateur and reality TV star, at Flamingo Las Vegas on Nov. 2, 2023, f ...
Lisa Vanderpump, the restaurateur and reality TV star, at Flamingo Las Vegas on Nov. 2, 2023, for the announcement of Pinky's by Vanderpump, her restaurant at the Strip property planned to open in summer 2024. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Lisa Vanderpump is thinking pink.

The restaurateur and reality TV star is opening Pinky’s by Vanderpump in summer 2024 at the Flamingo, the property announced Thursday. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported first, in August, that Vanderpump would be opening a restaurant at the Flamingo, though its name was unknown at the time.

Pinky’s, after Vanderpump’s nickname Pinky, will occupy the former Purple Zebra space in the casino, the announcement said.

The restaurant is Vanderpump’s third spot on the Strip, following Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Caesars Palace and Vanderpump à Paris in Paris Las Vegas. The restaurateur is also opening Wolf by Vanderpump this winter at Harveys Lake Tahoe.

Pinky’s, at almost 7,000 square feet, continues Vanderpump’s partnership with Caesars Entertainment. The restaurant will feature distinctive dishes, statement cocktails, and an art deco look — muted greens, blushing pinks, brass accents — fashioned by Vanderpump Alain, the restaurateur’s design firm.

“Caesars has allowed us the creativity to truly delve into the Art Deco style and create something that will encompass the stunning design of that time,” Vanderpump said. “The building will extend into a dramatic conservatory that will enhance the façade of the Flamingo on the Las Vegas Strip.”

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

