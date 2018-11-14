Lisa Vanderpump to open a cocktail lounge on Las Vegas Strip

Reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump has announced plans to open a cocktail lounge at Caesars Palace. Vanderpump Cocktail Garden will take over the space that previously housed David Furnish’s champagne lounge Fizz.

Vanderpump, best known for her appearances on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Vanderpump Rules,” operates several restaurants and bars in California: Villa Blanca, SUR, Pump and Tom Tom. “Vanderpump Cocktail Garden will combine the sexy atmosphere of our other establishments injected with the Vegas energy that brings millions of guests who visit year after year,” Vanderpump says in a news release.

Look for Vanderpump Cocktail Garden to open early next year.

