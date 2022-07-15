88°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Food

Lobster boil brings taste of New England to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2022 - 8:09 am
 
This lobster boil from Tailgate Social in Palace Station Casino brings a New England summer to ...
This lobster boil from Tailgate Social in Palace Station Casino brings a New England summer to the sagebrush. (Station Casinos)

A lobster boil ranks among the quintessential pleasures of a New England summer. Although coastal Maine and similar shores lie about 3,000 miles to the east, a lobster boil can be enjoyed considerably closer to home. In fact, as close as Palace Station.

During July, the property’s Tailgate Social Sports Bar &Grill is serving a New England-style boil provisioned with Maine lobster, littleneck clams, kielbasa, corn on the cob and red bliss potatoes. These are classic ingredients, and they’re boiled for different times so they’re properly cooked. Plenty of lemon wedges and melted butter accompany the boil.

The lobster boil is $23. Bring a group, order a couple of boils and dig in with your hands. The sticky fingers are traditional; the seagulls you’ll have to imagine.

Tailgate Social Sports Bar &Grill in Palace Station, palacestation.com

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Poker pro accused of cheating eliminated from WSOP Main Event
Poker pro accused of cheating eliminated from WSOP Main Event
2
Unofficial final table set for WSOP Main Event
Unofficial final table set for WSOP Main Event
3
Las Vegas airport records 1st rain since March as valley gets wet
Las Vegas airport records 1st rain since March as valley gets wet
4
Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Strip casino
Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Strip casino
5
2 teachers, principal at local charter school charged in crowdfunding scheme
2 teachers, principal at local charter school charged in crowdfunding scheme
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST