Lobster boil brings taste of New England to Las Vegas

This lobster boil from Tailgate Social in Palace Station Casino brings a New England summer to the sagebrush. (Station Casinos)

A lobster boil ranks among the quintessential pleasures of a New England summer. Although coastal Maine and similar shores lie about 3,000 miles to the east, a lobster boil can be enjoyed considerably closer to home. In fact, as close as Palace Station.

During July, the property’s Tailgate Social Sports Bar &Grill is serving a New England-style boil provisioned with Maine lobster, littleneck clams, kielbasa, corn on the cob and red bliss potatoes. These are classic ingredients, and they’re boiled for different times so they’re properly cooked. Plenty of lemon wedges and melted butter accompany the boil.

The lobster boil is $23. Bring a group, order a couple of boils and dig in with your hands. The sticky fingers are traditional; the seagulls you’ll have to imagine.

Tailgate Social Sports Bar &Grill in Palace Station, palacestation.com

