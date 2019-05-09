Make MB Steak’s summery Strawberry Smash
Part of MB Steak’s new cocktail menu, this drink combines strawberries and lemonade with strawberry vodka.
Embrace the warm weather with refreshing fruit-filled libations. MB Steak’s new cocktail menu includes the MB Strawberry Smash, combining strawberries and summery lemonade with strawberry vodka. It’s just as good paired with steak as it is sipped poolside.
Ingredients
3 ounces house-made lemonade
1½ ounces Stolichnaya Crushed Strawberry Vodka
2 strawberries
2 basil leaves
Garnish
Basil and strawberry slice
Directions
Muddle two strawberries and two basil leaves. Combine ingredients in tin and pour over ice in tall glass. Garnish with strawberry and basil.