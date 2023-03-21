Mark Wahlberg opens 2nd Wahlburgers restaurant on Las Vegas Strip

The new Las Vegas resident’s restaurant, with 90 locations across the U.S. and three other countries, features signature burgers, plus salads, sandwiches, shakes and floats.

The Our Burger from Wahlburgers, the chain of burger shops created by Mark Wahlberg and his brothers Donnie Wahlberg and chef Paul Wahlberg. (Wahlburgers)

Mark Wahlberg, center, his brother Donnie Wahlberg, left, and brother chef Paul Wahlberg are set to open a second location of their Wahlburgers restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip in late March 2023. (Wahlburgers)

Mark Wahlberg continues his all-in on Las Vegas.

He’s moved his family here, to a $14.5 million home in The Summit Club. He’s expanded his F45 Training with five locations in the valley. He just wrapped location shooting for his film “The Family Plan.” And now he’s bringing the burgers.

Wahlberg and two of his brothers — Donnie Wahlberg and chef Paul Wahlberg — are opening a second location of their Wahlburgers restaurant on the Strip, this time in late March in the Shoppes at Mandalay Place. The first Strip location is in the Grand Bazaar Shops at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

The Our Burger anchors the menu, stacking a ⅓-pound beef patty, “government cheese” (a tongue-in-cheek name for the American cheese), lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Wahl Sauce, which is federally trademarked.

The O.F.D. (Originally from Dorchestah) nods to the brothers’ hometown of Boston (and to the native pronunciation of the neighborhood), layering two burger patties, bacon, Swiss, sautéed mushrooms and tomato jam.

A plant-based Impossible Burger (also trademarked) is topped with smoked cheddar, caramelized onions, chili-spiced tomatoes, lettuce and Wahl sauce. A Smahlburger (another trademark) with government cheese leads the children’s selections.

Chicken and salmon salads, barbecue chicken potato tots, fish and chicken sandwiches, shakes and floats also are on the menu.

The new Wahlburgers encompasses 5,000 square feet, seats 150, and features an oversized bar and high-definition TVs throughout. Wahlburgers in the Grand Bazaar Shops opened in mid-2016. The burger restaurant now has more than 90 locations across the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Visit wahlburgers.com.

