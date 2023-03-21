52°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Food

Mark Wahlberg opens 2nd Wahlburgers restaurant on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2023 - 10:38 am
 
The Our Burger from Wahlburgers, the chain of burger shops created by Mark Wahlberg and his bro ...
The Our Burger from Wahlburgers, the chain of burger shops created by Mark Wahlberg and his brothers Donnie Wahlberg and chef Paul Wahlberg. (Wahlburgers)
Mark Wahlberg, center, his brother Donnie Wahlberg, left, and brother chef Paul Wahlberg are se ...
Mark Wahlberg, center, his brother Donnie Wahlberg, left, and brother chef Paul Wahlberg are set to open a second location of their Wahlburgers restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip in late March 2023. (Wahlburgers)

Mark Wahlberg continues his all-in on Las Vegas.

He’s moved his family here, to a $14.5 million home in The Summit Club. He’s expanded his F45 Training with five locations in the valley. He just wrapped location shooting for his film “The Family Plan.” And now he’s bringing the burgers.

Wahlberg and two of his brothers — Donnie Wahlberg and chef Paul Wahlberg — are opening a second location of their Wahlburgers restaurant on the Strip, this time in late March in the Shoppes at Mandalay Place. The first Strip location is in the Grand Bazaar Shops at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

The Our Burger anchors the menu, stacking a ⅓-pound beef patty, “government cheese” (a tongue-in-cheek name for the American cheese), lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Wahl Sauce, which is federally trademarked.

The O.F.D. (Originally from Dorchestah) nods to the brothers’ hometown of Boston (and to the native pronunciation of the neighborhood), layering two burger patties, bacon, Swiss, sautéed mushrooms and tomato jam.

A plant-based Impossible Burger (also trademarked) is topped with smoked cheddar, caramelized onions, chili-spiced tomatoes, lettuce and Wahl sauce. A Smahlburger (another trademark) with government cheese leads the children’s selections.

Chicken and salmon salads, barbecue chicken potato tots, fish and chicken sandwiches, shakes and floats also are on the menu.

The new Wahlburgers encompasses 5,000 square feet, seats 150, and features an oversized bar and high-definition TVs throughout. Wahlburgers in the Grand Bazaar Shops opened in mid-2016. The burger restaurant now has more than 90 locations across the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Visit wahlburgers.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino construction ‘fully stopped’ as funding plans stall
Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino construction ‘fully stopped’ as funding plans stall
2
$101K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$101K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
Casino jackpot winners should be prepared for tax consequences
Casino jackpot winners should be prepared for tax consequences
4
Plane makes emergency landing on US 95
Plane makes emergency landing on US 95
5
Stevie Nicks honors Christine McVie in Vegas tour stop
Stevie Nicks honors Christine McVie in Vegas tour stop
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Firefly Tapas opens a new location 1 mile from the Strip
Firefly Tapas opens a new location 1 mile from the Strip
Mark Wahlberg sells mansion for $55M as he focuses on Vegas
Mark Wahlberg sells mansion for $55M as he focuses on Vegas
Global restaurant with rooftop nightclub to open in downtown Vegas
Global restaurant with rooftop nightclub to open in downtown Vegas
Guy Fieri to open chicken restaurant on the Strip
Guy Fieri to open chicken restaurant on the Strip
Former chef of Harvest in Bellagio sets up in Downtown Summerlin
Former chef of Harvest in Bellagio sets up in Downtown Summerlin
The best sandwiches in the world are coming to Las Vegas
The best sandwiches in the world are coming to Las Vegas