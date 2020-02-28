67°F
McDonald’s to give free Egg McMuffins Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2020 - 2:52 pm
 

McDonald’s has proclaimed Monday National Egg McMuffin Day, and will give a free Egg McMuffin to anyone who downloads its app, prints a coupon and stops in.

On the company’s website, it gives no reason for either the timing of the holiday or this sudden display of corporate largess. But astute observers will notice that Monday is the day Wendy’s will launch its much-ballyhooed breakfast menu. Wendy’s breakfast offerings don’t appear to include an equivalent to the Egg McMuffin, which McDonald’s has served since 1972, but do feature a number of biscuit sandwiches that look pretty familiar.

Anyway, to get the free breakfast, you have to download the app, print the coupon and show up at a participating location between 6 and 10:30 a.m. Monday. Delivery is not available.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

