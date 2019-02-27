Melting Pot to close Las Vegas location this week

Different types of fondue are pictured at The Melting Pot restaurant at 8704 W. Charleston Blvd. The franchise has changed its menu to accommodate the budget diner. (Melting Pot)

The Yin-Yang, featuring white and dark chocolate, is served at the Melting Pot at 8704 W. Charleston Blvd. The chocolate is served with brownies, bananas, cheesecake, strawberries and other treats for dipping. Server Troy Vashon says business is brisk during the Valentine season. (Melting Pot)

The Melting Pot fondue restaurant, a longtime Boca Park anchor at 8704 W. Charleston Blvd., will close at the end of business Thursday.

“It’s with a very heavy heart that we need to announce that we will be closing after almost 16 years of business,” a statement on the restaurant’s Facebook page reads.“We want to thank you for the love and support over all these years.”

“The closure was a business decision based on the economics associated with this franchise location,” said Laura Mulhern, a corporate spokeswoman. “While there are no confirmed plans to re-open this location, The Melting Pot Restaurants Inc. has a strong interest to return to the Las Vegas area in the future.”

Mulhern said the restaurant is a franchised location that opened in November 2003. At one time there were two locations in the valley, the other one being on Eastern Avenue near the 215 Beltway. That one closed after a few years. The Charleston location was closed briefly during the recession.

The company has gotten away from its core mission in recent years, expanding its selection of seafood and cooking broths, a healthier alternative to the traditional oil, and adding cheese fondues in numerous flavors. Recently the company announced the addition of grills to be placed over the heating elements installed on each table.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.