Menu at Bellagio’s new club to be ‘modern American’

Performers from Bellagio's Mayfair Supper Club offer a preview of the entertainment, at a practice space in Park MGM. (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The finishing touches are still being put on Bellagio’s new Mayfair Supper Club, which is set to open on New Year’s Eve. But the creative team behind the experience gave members of the media a preview on Thursday in a rehearsal space they’ve been using at Park MGM. Members of the team sang, danced and flirted with the audience before we heard from the creators, choreographer and even the makeup artist.

You can find details on the entertainment aspect of the venue in John Katsilometes’ column. I was more concerned with the food, which I was told will be “modern American cuisine.” Expect prime rib, seafood towers, caviar, champagne, oysters and other classics on the menu, which is being created by Bellagio executive chef Wes Holton and the venue’s executive chef Dai Matsuda. If the latter’s name sounds familiar, he’s moving to Mayfair from MGM Grand’s Ambra.

