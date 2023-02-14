46°F
Food

Meráki Greek Grill opens in Henderson for its 5th valley location

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2023 - 1:08 pm
 
A Meráki steak burger, front, and from left, feta fries, Greek rice and a classic Greek salad. ...
A Meráki steak burger, front, and from left, feta fries, Greek rice and a classic Greek salad. (Meráki Greek Grill)

Meráki Greek Grill is bringing the lamp chops to Henderson.

The locally owned group of Greek restaurants will open its fifth location Wednesday at 249 N. Stephanie St., Suite 150.

Founder Girair “Jerry” Goumroian, executive chef and partner Nikos Georgousis, and franchise partners George and Joseph Djavairian plan to open another Henderson outpost on St. Rose Parkway and Spencer Street in 2024, bringing the total Meráki grills to six.

The launch follows the debut of the inaugural restaurant on South Rainbow Boulevard in 2017, a Summerlin spot launching in 2021, a third restaurant firing the grill in June 2022, and a Meráki debuting in Centennial Hills last October.

Lamb chops and kalamakia meat skewers, freshly grilled with oregano, olive oil and spurts of fresh lemon, will continue to anchor the menu at the new Meráki, along with signature rice or quinoa bowls. The menu also features spreads, appetizers, salads, classics such as saganaki and avgolemono, gyros, and a Meráki steak burger with feta, arugula and tzatzki on brioche.

A private dining room and a roomy terrace round out the new restaurant.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

