Metro Pizza serving Chicago Dog Pizza to celebrate All-Star Week

It’s not a ball game without a hot dog, but this adds another American favorite to the equation. In honor of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week, Metro Pizza will serve the Chicago Dog Pizza from Friday through Tuesday. Built on a poppy-seed crust, it’s layered with mozzarella cheese, all-beef hot dogs, house-made giardiniera and thinly sliced Roma tomatoes, sprinkled with — of course — celery salt.
Fully loaded, it’s recommended in the 10-inch size ($13.95), although a 16-inch pie is available as well ($27.50), and dine-in is strongly recommended. It’ll be available at all Metro Pizza locations except the one at Ellis Island.
— Heidi Rinella