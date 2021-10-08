76°F
Mexican restaurant closing on Strip

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2021 - 4:19 pm
 
Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip pass MGM Grand in August 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

On Friday, MGM Resorts announced that Hecho en Vegas Mexican Grill & Cantina at MGM Grand “will close permanently by early November. The venue will transition into a new food and beverage concept with an anticipated opening this winter.”

In a statement, the company said “additional details on an exciting addition to MGM Grand’s food and beverage portfolio will be shared in the coming weeks.”

The cantina opened in late 2013 and served a Sonoran cuisine in a cantina atmosphere. At that time it opened, the restaurant served menu items including the Sonoran Dog, with charro beans, jalapeno street salsa, tomatoes, mustard and mayo, and Enchiladas Banderas, beef, chicken and shrimp enchiladas with verde, blanca and rojo mole sauces, their colors representing the Mexican flag.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

