Mexican restaurant closing on Strip

On Friday, MGM Resorts announced that Hecho en Vegas Mexican Grill & Cantina at MGM Grand “will close permanently by early November. The venue will transition into a new food and beverage concept with an anticipated opening this winter.”

In a statement, the company said “additional details on an exciting addition to MGM Grand’s food and beverage portfolio will be shared in the coming weeks.”

The cantina opened in late 2013 and served a Sonoran cuisine in a cantina atmosphere. At that time it opened, the restaurant served menu items including the Sonoran Dog, with charro beans, jalapeno street salsa, tomatoes, mustard and mayo, and Enchiladas Banderas, beef, chicken and shrimp enchiladas with verde, blanca and rojo mole sauces, their colors representing the Mexican flag.

