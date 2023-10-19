MGM properties roll out lavish food and drink offerings for F1 weekend

Look for famous chef dinners, cocktails from a racing shoe and tastes from an $800,000 whisky.

On Oct. 19, 2023, MGM Resorts announced lavish food and drink events and other experiences for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, including at Bellagio, shown here in a race rendering. Formula One runs Nov. 16-18, 2023. (MGM Resorts)

MGM Resorts International is offering flag-to-flag flavor during Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, Nov. 16 to 18.

Although much has been made of the private pleasures that await top-tier ticket holders, the food and drink experiences (and other activations) announced Thursday by the company are open for public purchase and don’t require an F1 ticket or package.

Look for cocktails slurped from a racing shoe, dinners hosted by famous chefs, poolside imbibing with track views and sips from an $800,000 whisky (plus Ferrari fashion, an auto display and more). Listed below are some highlights.

Bellagio

MGM Rewards “Shoey” Bar: Drink like a Formula One champion during race weekend. At the Shoey Bar, in the Fountain Courtyard adjacent to main valet, folks can purchase MGM-branded shoes from a famed motor sports designer, fill the shoes with a special drink, raise a triumphant toast, then bottoms up. Just as racing winners do on the podium. Don’t worry: The shoes have a waterproof beverage liner.

Hundred Acre Wine Dinner with Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten: Hundred Acre winery, in Napa Valley, is not open to the public, and there is a waiting list for the wines. But not at Prime restaurant from Nov. 16 to 18, when Vongerichten, the globally celebrated chef, is creating a four-course menu with Hundred Acre wine pairings.

Bénédicte Hardy Cognac Experience at Le Cirque: Bénédicte Hardy, a fifth-generation Cognac producer, presides over the Cognac cart as she presents guests with the range of Hardy Cognacs, including Hardy Perfection, which retails for about $10,000 a bottle. The experience may be purchased Nov. 17 and 18.

James Kent Takeover at Le Cirque: The acclaimed chef won the Bocuse d’Or USA in 2010 and is an owner of Crown Shy and Saga restaurants, in New York City, which hold one and two Michelin stars, respectively. Kent is creating a special tasting menu offered to diners on Nov. 17.

Ferrari Pop-up Boutique: Now this is fast fashion. Very fast. Ferrari combines racing world excitement with its luxe collections for men and women at a pop-up boutique near that runs Nov. 13 to 20, near the main hotel elevators. Rocco Iannone, creative director of Ferrari Style, is creatively directing the pop-up, too.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Starting Lineup — Opening Night Reception: Race weekend kicks off with a reception from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Blue Ribbon. The reception is hosted Bruce and Eric Bromberg, the Blue Ribbon chefs and owners. Guests will indulge in unlimited caviar, seafood and Veuve Clicquot Champagne while dancing to a live DJ performance.

Longer Tables Live with José Andrés: Over lunch Nov. 17 at Jaleo, guests will participate in a live recording of Longer Tables, the podcast from the heralded chef and Jaleo owner. Lunch honors the flavors of Spain, with dishes such as paella Valenciana, a selection of small bites, beer and wine.

Aioka Race Weekend at Boulevard Pool: Aioka, a global creator of high-end events and experiences, has hosted Grand Prix parties for more than a decade. Beginning 6 p.m. Nov. 16 to 18, Aioka is transforming the pool into a party offering aerial views of the race, live DJs, signature cocktails, culinary presentations and more. Guests must become Aioka members to attend. Visit aioka.com for more information.

Cocktail Circuit: High-octane mixology makes the rounds at The Cosmopolitan from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 16 to 18. Each day, the circuit starts with a twist on a classic cocktail at Vesper Bar, proceeds to Ghost Donkey for mezcal and Mexican snacks, moves on to The Chandelier for a secret drink, then finishes at Beauty & Essex with chef Chris Santos for a final cocktail paired with small bites.

Augmented Reality at The Chandelier: Order a Verbena cocktail at the bar, then see how an image of the drink morphs into an augmented reality race story.

Helmet Art Display: The property invited six local and regional artists to reimagine the Formula One helmet, combining their creativity with the technology and sleek design of the headgear. The helmets are being displayed during race weekend on Level 2 near the Harmon Bridge entrance.

Aria

Jean Georges x Yamazaki Dinner: What becomes two legends most? Joining forces. On Nov. 17, Jean Georges Steakhouse presents a menu of specialty meats prepared by famed chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. The menu is paired with tastings from a collection of Yamazaki whiskies not publicly available, including ultra-rare Yamazaki 55. Only 100 bottles of this whisky were initially released outside Japan, and a single bottle has garnered nearly $800,000 at auction.

Carbone and Louis XIII Dinner: It’s caviar, Cognac and cocktails beginning at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Carbone. The menu, from chef Mario Carbone, complements Louis XIII Cognac and cocktails by Rémy Martin. Look for burrata and caviar service (creamy meets briny), chicken Parmesan and a wagyu tomahawk steak. The Golden Age, a spiced sidecar, showcases Rémy Martin 1738. The evening, limited to 40 guests, ends with a glass of amber Louis XIII Cognac.

Alfa Romeo Experience: The car maker celebrates its racing DNA with a display in the Aria lobby of the 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale, the new Giulia and Stelvio models, the Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake Show Car and racing gear for purchase. Fans may test their reaction times with the Alfa Romeo Batak Board Challenge and earn a limited-edition pin designed by LEEN Customs. Aria’s Lobby Bar pays homage to Alfa Romeo racing history with racing artifacts and signature drinks.

Park MGM

Mama Rabbit Presented by Sapphire Reserve: Chase Sapphire Reserve card holders can access drink discounts and earn 3x points on food and drink purchases at Mama Rabbit during race weekend. Mama Rabbit boasts a breadth of agave-based spirits, with rare mezcals and tequilas from across Mexico, plus live entertainment on Friday and Saturday.

MGM Grand

Morimoto Omakase Dinner: Masaharu Morimoto, star of “Iron Chef America” that ran 13 years on Food Network and star of the new “Morimoto’s Sushi Master” on Roku, presents a five-course omakase dinner showcasing seafood, beef and other globally sourced ingredients. Pairings of sake and wine, including those from the chef’s own vintages, complement the meal. The omakase is offered for 35 to 40 guests each evening, Nov. 16 to 18.

