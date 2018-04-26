Mob Museum opens basement speakeasy with stories, contest

Downtown Las Vegas’ newest watering hole aims to combine cocktails and education, with more quality and consideration than any campus bar or frat party ever has.

You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Final touches are made at the bar area of the speakeasy at The Underground at The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. The basement-level exhibition of the Prohibition era features a working distillery and speakeasy where attendees can stay for a drink. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las fotografías históricas de músicos, en el sentido de las agujas del reloj desde la derecha, Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong y Bix Beiderbecke se muestran como toques finales en The Underground en The Mob Museum en el centro de Las Vegas el sábado 14 de abril de 2018. La exposición del sótano La época de la prohibición incluye una destilería y un bar clandestino donde los asistentes pueden tomarse una copa. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Una habitación oculta por un retrato de pared en el bar clandestino muestra obras de arte de 1920 en The Underground en The Mob Museum en el centro de Las Vegas el sábado 14 de abril de 2018. La exposición de la era Prohibition en el sótano cuenta con una destilería y un bar clandestino donde los asistentes pueden quedarse a tomar una copa. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Un vestido de terciopelo con una bufanda de piel de visón en exhibición en el bar clandestino The Underground at The Mob Museum en el centro de Las Vegas el sábado 14 de abril de 2018. La exposición de la era Prohibition en el sótano presenta una destilería y un bar clandestino donde los asistentes puede quedarse a tomar una copa Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Informational displays in the speakeasy at The Underground at The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. The basement-level exhibition of the Prohibition era features a working distillery and speakeasy where attendees can stay for a drink. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Una olla de cobre de 60 galones que todavía está en exhibición en la zona de destilación de The Underground en The Mob Museum en el centro de Las Vegas el sábado 14 de abril de 2018. La exposición de la era Prohibition en el sótano presenta una destilería y un bar clandestino donde los asistentes pueden quedarse a tomar una copa. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Thompson submachine gun, or "Tommy gun," prop that was used by Sean Connery in the movie "The Untouchables" on display in the speakeasy at The Underground at The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A working 60-gallon copper-pot still on display in the distillery area of The Underground at The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. The basement-level exhibition of the Prohibition era features a working distillery and speakeasy where attendees can stay for a drink. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los anuncios de la época de la prohibición se exhibieron en The Underground en The Mob Museum en el centro de Las Vegas el sábado 14 de abril de 2018. La exhibición de la era Prohibition en el sótano presenta una destilería y un bar clandestino donde los asistentes pueden quedarse a tomar algo. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Jonathan Ullman, president and chief executive officer of The Mob Museum, looks over Prohibition-era artifacts in the speakeasy at The Underground at The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. The basement-level exhibition of the Prohibition era features a working distillery and speakeasy where attendees can stay for a drink. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Prohibition-era paintings by artists such as Edward Hopper and John French Sloan on display in a hidden room at The Underground at The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. The basement-level exhibition of the Prohibition era features a working distillery and speakeasy where attendees can stay for a drink. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Una habitación oculta por un retrato de pared en el bar clandestino muestra obras de arte de 1920 en The Underground en The Mob Museum en el centro de Las Vegas el sábado 14 de abril de 2018. La exposición de la era Prohibition en el sótano cuenta con una destilería y un bar clandestino donde los asistentes pueden quedarse a tomar una copa. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Jonathan Ullman, presidente y director ejecutivo de The Mob Museum, habla sobre las pinturas de la época de la prohibición realizadas por artistas como Edward Hopper y John French Sloan en una sala oculta en The Underground en The Mob Museum en el centro de Las Vegas el sábado, 14 de abril de 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Underground is a permanent exhibition on the history of Prohibition that doubles as a working speakeasy and distillery.

Give it a name

What do you call a copper vessel that holds 60 gallons of moonshine and makes learning a lot more fun? The Mob Museum hopes you have an answer. The museum’s new speakeasy, The Underground, is seeking a name for its copper-pot still, which is capable of churning out 250 750-ml jars of moonshine a week, and is offering a $100 bar tab and two-night stay at The El Cortez to the winner of a naming contest. Rules of the contest, which closes April 30, can be found at here.

The Underground hosts mob stories

It’s a weekend of organized crime tales at The Mob Museum. On Friday, former Colombo family racketeer Michael Franzese will join author, reporter and screenwriter Gus Russo and author Scott Deitche for drinks and stories at 7 p.m. during “Mob Stories: True Tales of Organized Crime” in the museum’s new speakeasy, The Underground. At 2 p.m. Saturday, author T.J. English will discuss his book, “The Corporation,” at an event called “When the Cuban Mob Met the Mafia.” Friday’s event is $25, with a discount for museum members, and Saturday’s is free for members or with the price of museum admission.

Getting in

The Underground is open — and pouring cocktails and mocktails — during museum hours.

Guests in the know will be able to grab a drink until at least 10 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays and midnight Thursdays through Saturdays.

Admission to The Underground is included with museum admission before 5 p.m.

After that, guests may enter at no charge through a basement back door located at the foot of a staircase off the service driveway on the east side of the building. In addition, followers of The Underground’s social channels will have access to secret passwords that will afford them free access anytime.

